James (Jim) Edward Newman, age 77, was called to glory on the morning of Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was an avid fisherman and will be remembered by the men and women that he fished with in tournaments. He was retired from the Hawkins County Education Maintenance Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe (Little Joe) Newman and Margaret Minor Newman; sisters, Josephine Burton, Irma Eidson; brothers, Larry Newman, Steve Newman, and Roy Wayne Newman; brothers-in-law, Robert Davenport and Eddie Eidson.
He is survived by his children, Chris (Dean) Newman, Richard Newman, and April (Michael) Weems; sisters, Carolyn (Earl) Cummings, Connie (Morris) Greer, Gwendolyn (Richard) Russell, Deborah McPeek, and Sherry Davenport; sister-in-law, Sandra Newman; and brother-in-law, Randol Burton; several grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Jim recently became an extended family member of Signature Lifestyles Assisted Living and his family is very thankful for the kind and loving care he received.
The graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, in McKinney Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Elkins officiating. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 2:30. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.