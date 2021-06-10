The Hawkins County School Board approved the 2021-2022 budget at their June 3 meeting with a $5.9 million deficit and salary increases for teachers.
However, Director of Schools Matt Hixson reminded the board that the system always overestimates expenditures and underestimates revenue to ensure that all expenditures are covered while leaving plenty of ‘wiggle room.’
For example, Hixson explained that the 2020-21 budget contained a $4.6 million deficit, but the system is now projected to only utilize $500,000 in savings by the time this fiscal year ends on June 30.
Thus, the system will have an estimated $11.6 million in the undesignated fund balance heading into 2021-22.
Teacher pay increase
As of June 2, Hixson and Schools Finance Director Melissa Farmer had prepared the 2021-2022 budget to present to the board the following day.
However, the Tennessee Department of Education announced late Wednesday evening that it would be increasing the state minimum teacher pay.
Hawkins County minimum teacher pay originally did not meet this new mandate, so the county was forced to add an extra $1.3 million to the teacher salary portion of the budget.
“This budget…is consistent with what the board wanted us to do in cleaning up [the salary schedule] from step to step and year to year,” Hixson told the board. “It shows consistency between steps. Year to year, as employees stay with us, we wanted those steps to be somewhat equalized. 1.25, 1.5, to 2% (raises) based on the steps and where they are on the salary scale.”
He added, “It is believed that we will meet them (state minimums) next year as well, as long as there are no significant jumps.”
He further noted that the system has protected their fund balance and avoided deficit spending for three consecutive budgets all while still increasing salaries.
“This year, we are stepping up a little bit, but it is much, much needed… but we have to step up if we’re going to attract and keep the best for our students,” he said.
Budgeting with a purpose
Board member Tecky Hicks expressed his frustration that the proposed budget increased spending by $2.4 million from the 2020-2021 budget—not including the additional $1.3 that was added at the last minute to ensure teacher pay met state minimums.
“How does this set with the funding body when we said that we’d save $3 million by closing two schools,” Hicks asked the board. “Where is that $3 million at?”
Hicks was referring to the fact that the board voted in May of 2020 to close both Keplar and McPheeter’s Bend Elementary Schools at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
Hixson explained that the system saved around $3 million in anticipated maintenance and repair costs that the two school buildings would have needed had they remained operational.
The actual operational cost to run those schools was roughly $28,000 annually for each school.
Hixson further explained that the system saved money by transferring staff from these two schools to fill open positions throughout the system rather than hiring additional staff.
“If you add those up, there was an anticipated total of about $800,000 operational cost savings (from closing the two schools) if you include staffing and maintenance and operations,” Hixson said.
He added, “The board asked us to do two things. One is to clean up every salary schedule and try to retain our employees at a competitive pay rate. I think we’ve done that. We overestimate our expenditures and we underestimate our revenues, and we do that for a purpose: so that we set ourselves up for covering what we have to cover in our operational budget. Would I like to be tighter, and not present a $5.9 million deficit? Absolutely. But, considering the work that’s gone into these salary scales and what we need to do to protect recruitment and retention for our county, I do recommend the budget as proposed.”
In the end, the budget was approved by a vote of 6-1 with only Hicks opposed.
The next step for Hixson and Farmer is presenting the budget to the full Hawkins Co. Commission for approval at their June 21 meeting. The budget will only be finalized once this body approves it.