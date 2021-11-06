I went to visit the Rogersville Review office one day to watch Jeff Bobo editing the paper. He asked me to go next door to Shepherd’s Center and have Rev. Sheldon Livesay show me around.
Jeff Bobo has done at least 3 documentaries about this man’s ministry. One has 2.2 million views on YouTube and another is approaching 200,000.
I had been there before usually downstairs looking for frames. This time was different. Sheldon showed me everything the center has to offer. He even photographed me holding a wedding gown and an ensemble I snatched off the mannequin. I did manage to get my IPHONE back and took loads of pictures myself. Then posted them online.
Ralph Hankey had a positive response to my statement that Shepherd’s Center has a mission of community service and lots of great bargains too. He said,”Yes they do. I was there Saturday. Awesome place, friendly people and great deals.”
Sheldon was an excellent tour guide and the staff were extremely accommodating. Lucky for me because it took 3 ladies to zip me into the dress I purchased. Also had some fun getting everyone to pose for pictures.
Carolynn Poythress Elder said,”As a realtor I shop Shepherd’s Center regularly for items to stage clients houses. And find it to be a wonderful source for antique picture frames. My favorite parts of their ministry are Christmas for the children and the summer lunchbox.”
I was impressed by the room full of backpacks waiting to be handed out. Also the prayer quilts at the vision clinic were quite special. As Of One Accord Ministry’s director Sheldon is doing an amazing job serving our community. Sheldon produces 2 radio programs, a television program and a newspaper column each week.
Ann DeWitte said,” I would say that Sheldon is the Shepherd’s Center. When he began the mission in the building where the Local Artist Gallery is today he had a vision and that vision continues today.”
Melissa Nelson responded, “When looking for office furniture or home pieces Shepherd’s Center is my first stop. You never know what treasure you will find there! Everyone is so helpful and polite.”
Crystal Jessee’s quote is,”There is no better day than today to start doing something that will help someone or the community be a better place than they were the day before.” Sheldon understands the need to invest himself in others. Of One Accord is not about self recognition.
Rogersville’s Shepherd’s Center is more than a thrift shop. There’s an emergency food pantry, neighborly meals, programs for the elderly and disabled, Summer lunch programs for the children and youth, Christmas for the children, good neighbor home repair program, free computer center, global mission program and free winter coats.
It is a community outreach with information available about Head Start (enhancing school readiness for children and families) Project Access (meaningful healthcare) Supportive services for veteran families and readjustment counseling services.
The food pantry is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10am-1pm and Tuesday 6pm-8pm
Located on 306 E. Main Street P.O. Box 207 Rogersville, TN 37857 Office:423-921 8044 Store: 423-272 4626 Fax: 423 921 8044
There are also locations in Sneedville 423-733-1505 and Church Hill 423-357-7228
Email ofoneaccord@yahoo.com or visit the website www.ofoneaccordministry.orgq