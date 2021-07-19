The Rogersville City School Board of Education will soon enter into negotiations with Edwin Jarnigan, formerly of Grainger County Schools, to offer him the position of RCS Superintendent.
This came after current Superintendent J.T. Stroder announced that he will soon resign the position to focus on family matters. Stroder has only held the position for 15 months.
The RCS BOE held a special-called meeting on July 16 to discuss the matter. Chairman Reed Matney explained that Stroder has not yet officially resigned from the position, though it is his intention to soon do so.
“(Stroder) has offered to work with us in this transition and going forward,” Matney told the board.
About Jarnigan
In April of 2020, the BOE unanimously chose Stroder after interviewing six candidates to replace retiring superintendent Rebecca Isaacs. They also selected former Jarnagin as their second choice if they couldn’t come to a contract agreement with Stroder.
Jarnagin was Grainger County director of schools from January 2010 until he retired in January 2020. He then returned to his former position as testing supervisor until June of 2020 when he began work as the safety coordinator for Union County schools.
Prior to 2010, Jarnagin was a high school teacher, assistant principal, principal and supervisor, spending nearly his entire career beginning in 1985 at Grainger County Schools.
All members in favor
At the July 16 meeting, Matney suggested that the board could choose an interim superintendent while they continue to search for a permanent replacement, offer the position to someone permanently.
When he asked for input from the board, it became apparent that each member was in favor of offering the position to Jarnigan on a permanent basis. In fact, each board member openly spoke in his favor.
“I feel that we need someone at RCS who is experienced, has a great fiscal track record, and, most importantly, has a servant’s heart for his staff, students and community,” Board member Scott Trent said. “Not only does Jarnigan meet each of these expectations, but the decision would allow our school system to move forward. Though other options are available, attached to those options are a plethora of ‘if’s, and’s and but’s.’”
He also noted that the staff members with whom he spoke were in favor of Jarnigan.
He further explained that Jarnigan would be available to accept the position on a part-time basis as of July 26 and full-time the following Monday. However, Jarnigan requested that he be considered as a permanent superintendent rather than an interim, and the board agreed.
“When all this started, and I realized we were going to have to look for a new director, that was my very first thought--Mr. Jarnigan--because we all agreed that we really liked him at the time,” Member Barbie Combs said. “I thought he had the personality to bring everyone together...He seemed like the sort of person who would be a peacemaker and do his job well but be considerate of others.”
Member Carol Gibson told the board that Jarnigan was actually her number one pick back in 2020.
“I remember his personality and thinking that he seems like ‘homefolk,’” she said. “He seems caring, and I think we all can say that we need someone to care about the faculty and staff and our children, first and foremost. Without them, there is no school.”
“I wanted somebody calm and experienced that could lead the school forward,” Member Julie Phillips said of the interviews in 2020. “Mr. Jarnigan certainly does fit that bill.”
Principal Rhonda Winstead retires
Additionally, the board announced that Principal Rhonda Winstead will retire before the 2021-2022 school year begins, though they did not yet discuss how they will proceed with hiring a new principal.
Both Matney and Trent had positive things to say about Winstead’s legacy at the school.
“You have been the leader that has allowed RCS to be one of the top systems in the state,” Trent told Winstead. “I appreciate that effort, and I just want to say ‘thank you.’”
“We certainly do appreciate your leadership,” Matney added.
Phillips, however, told the board that she did not feel that the RCS staff had been properly informed about Stroder’s resignation or Winstead’s retirement.
“The staff has not been officially informed yet that Mrs. Winstead is retiring as soon as she is or that Mr. Stroder is resigning, so they are kind of out in left field,” she said. “We need to rectify that right away. The staff is this school, and our success in the state is our staff.”
Though this new change in leadership comes close to the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, Matney told the board that “the staff is ready.”
“I had a meeting with our leadership team, and I was so impressed,” he said. “We’ve got a professional group, and they’re ready to go...We always have our primary focus on the kids. Every child matters, and we want to do what’s best for them.”