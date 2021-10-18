Although our regional housing market is showing some month-over-month sales slowing, it’s on track for another record year. And with only three months before year’s-end, the performance of the region’s 12 sub-markets continues to show the most vigorous growth outside the two largest markets – Johnson City and Kingsport.
A drill-down shows eight of the 12 submarkets outperformed the area’s 13.7% year-to-date sales growth rate. Seven exceeded the region’s 16.1% median sales price growth rate.
The Northeast Tennessee Association of REALTORS®’ (NETAR) quarterly submarket report gives members and consumers a more precise picture of how sales and prices are progressing. The submarkets account for 74% of all sales.
Here’s how those submarkets – ranked in order of their sales growth rate — looked at the end of the third quarter:
BLOUNTVILLE continues dominating this year’s sales growth rate. So far, it’s up 54.5% from the first nine months of last year. The median existing-home resales price is $233,750, up 16.9% from last year.
ELIZABETHTON has the second-best sales growth rate – up 34%. The city’s $172,000 median sales price is 16.4% better than last year.
THE TWIN CITIES has the best growth rate – up 22.8% — of the region’s larger cities. The median sales price of $170,00 is up 15.7% from last year.
ERWIN has the smallest existing homes market share of all the submarkets – 1.9% — but continues performing at the top of the sales growth rate category. It has a sales growth rate of 18.4% for the first nine months of this year. The median existing-home sales price of $157,500 is up 1.6%, the lowest of all the submarkets.
ROGERSVILLE is getting its share — and then some — of the new residents relocating to the region. It has the distinction of having a 17.9% sales growth rate, and its $170,000 median sales price growth rate is also 17.9%.
GREENEVILLE has recorded a 16.6% sales growth rate so far this year. Its $206,250 sales price growth of 23.5% is second-best among submarkets.
JONESBOROUGH’S 16.2% sales growth rate is close to the 15.1% growth rate of its $276,000 median sales price. That’s the closest proximity of sales and price growth rates of the submarkets.
CHURCH HILL home sales are up 16.1% this year. Sales have been eclipsed by a 26.1% median sales price growth, which is the best in the region. The current year-to-date median sales price is $191,000.
JOHNSON CITY is the region’s second-largest market when ranked by the number of existing-home sales. It has an 11.6% sales growth rate. Its $210,000 median sales price is up 14.8% from last year.
GRAY has become a staple in the existing and new homes growth pattern of Washington County. So far this year, sales are up 10.1%, and the $283,250 median sales price is up 18.1%.
KINGSPORT has the highest number of existing-home sales in the region. That growth has consumed much of the city’s existing home inventory. The Sept. year-to-date sales growth rate is 8.8%, and the $184,948 median sales price is up 12.1%.
PINEY FLATS continues to be a new home hot spot while it has the lowest nine-month sales growth rate of all the submarkets – 5.5%. At the same, its $299,900 median sales price ranks fourth highest of the 12 submarkets and represents a 17.9% increase over the first nine months of last year.
NETAR is the voice for real estate in Northeast Tennessee.