When I say Merry Christmas and we still say Merry Christmas through Of One Accord Ministry, we often get somewhat mixed responses. Some respond with joy, but some with sadness.
Joyous holidays for some heighten feelings of loneliness or depression in others. For lower income families it is a time many will feel inadequate not being able to fulfill their children’s Christmas wish list.
It reminds me of a similar Christmas just after the loss of a business that brought both depression and the humiliation of not being able to provide Christmas for my family. Let me share my story with you. I look back and remember thinking, what kind of a father can’t provide Christmas for his family?
The most important part of this story is that all of us, when going through a tough time are confronted with a choice. I knew God was real, but I had a choice to either be angry at Him and turn away from Him, or to hold on to Him with everything in me.
There is a Bible story that has greatly helped me. It was when Jesus was out on the Sea of Galilee during a horrific storm. Jesus was asleep. The disciples woke him saying, don’t you care if we perish? Think about this. Circumstances would have us want to blame God and jump ship. We panic during times like this, but the only safe place that night was in the boat with Jesus.
During our worst storms, the key is to hold onto God with everything in you. You are in the safest place on earth ‘cause it can’t sink.
Back to the story. Making payments on debt took most all my money. The week of Christmas, I had $2.36 in my pocket. In my quiet time, I was thanking God for what He “had” given us. Suddenly He gave me an idea. I went to Otes Home Center and they gave me two cardboard boxes that refrigerators had been shipped in.
I went to another discount store in town bought two quarts of paint, one red and one gray and a ½ inch roll of black duct-type tape. I painted one box red to make a house and the other gray, cutting off 2 sides to make a roof. The black tape made the lines of brick on the house and shingles on the roof. I cut a door and a window in the box and put an old blanket down for a floor. That Christmas, this was to be my only gift to our 3 children. I could have complained, but chose to thank God for providing this gift.
On Christmas Eve, the place I worked gave us a fruitcake and $25 in cash. I stopped by the Produce store and bought some candy, apples and oranges. Then to the old Kmart on Hwy 66 where God provided me an additional little gift for every member of my family, all on blue-light specials and within my $25 budget.
During the night- I brought in the playhouse and carefully laid out stockings. Early the next morning, I was up early to see the look on the kid’s faces as they came to see if they received anything. They were thrilled to see the playhouse. The little gifts were just perfect. Not one complaint!
We read the Christmas Story out of Luke, prayed together for our extended family, grandparents, aunts and uncles and cousins. We didn’t have a TV so we spent time singing Christmas songs, telling stories, eating together and the children played in their $2.36 playhouse.
My oldest even today will tell you that was the best Christmas he remembers them ever having.