A Hawkins County man who was accused of rape and aggravated sexual battery of a child in 2017 was sentenced Friday to eight years in exchange for a guilty plea to the reduced charges of attempted rape of a child and attempted aggravated sexual battery.
Michael Jeremiah Franklin, 25, of Rogersville, was indicted in 2019 on two counts of rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery.
All three counts pertain to the same 12-year-old victim and are alleged to have occurred in December 2017.
The first rape charge pertains to crimes alleged to have occurred Dec. 20 through Dec. 25, 2017; and the second rape charge pertains to crimes alleged to have occurred Dec. 25 through Dec. 26, 2017.
Rape of a child is a Class A felony punishable by 15-25 years if found guilty.
On Friday Franklin pleaded guilty before Circuit Judge Alex Pearson to two counts of attempted rape of a child, a Class B felony, and one count of attempted aggravated sexual battery.
He will be eligible for parole after serving 30 percent of his eight year sentence, and must register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.