SNEEDVILLE — Mildred Cowan, 85, of Sneedville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020.
She was a member of Mulberry Gap Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by husband, Emory Cowan; parents, Frank and Lula Jones; brothers, Olen, Oscar, Davis, Charles, and Lester Jones; and sisters Nora Hopkins, Dorothy Ramsey, and Nettie Phifer.
She is survived by her children, Donna and Everett Ramsey; Cathy and Gary Seal, and Keith and Linda Cowan; grandchildren, Kim, Steven, Eric, Melissa, Christen, Lindsey, Kelsey, and Haley; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Joseph, Easton, Laura, Sarah, Emily, Cassie, Carrie Ann, Cole, Jordon, Rylan, Connor, and Brynleigh; great-great-grandchild, Jeremiah Johnson; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends Dorothy Louthan, Martha Jane, and Angie Rasnic.
The family received friends on Sunday June 21, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 22, at Mulberry Gap Baptist Church, with Rev. Darrell Ramsey, Rev. Dennis Jones, and Rev. Charles Roberts officiating. Interment followed at Cowan Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Steven, Jerry, Eric, Odell, Kevin, and Joseph. Honorary pallbearers were Crit Rasnic, John Jones, Shep Horton, and Bruce Parkey.
Arrangements were entrusted to McNeil Funeral Home.
