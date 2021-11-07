Question: In this modern society, where just about all things have changed, does the Bible teach the Christian what kind of person they are to be as God’s servant spreading the word?
Answer: Yes, but it has taken several lessons in order to properly answer the question. So, with this lesson we will do a complete review of all lessons in order to answer the question and conclude.
Lesson #1: To become the righteous servant our Father expects
1. Christians are co-workers with Christ (Jh 8:31-32)
2. Must lay aside all impurities of the body and mind as well as all evil principles of this life (Jam 1:21-22)
3. We do not have to be products of our environment/we are thinking creatures that can adapt (Gen 1:28 & Rm 8:29)
4. Bible can and will teach us how to deal with our feelings/emotions in a productive way (Mat 5:16)
Lesson #2: Remember the goal & God’s mission for us - “Let your light so shine…!”
1. Jesus taught us to ask and seek, then we would find (Matt 7:7)
2. James taught us that this life is short/our time to achieve is limited (Jam 4:14)
3. We often ask why?
4. Could the answer be: Zealous, Responsive & Expressive Intelligence? (See Matt 6:33; 5:20 & 1 Tim 6:3.)
5. These characteristics/features that make up our personality/behavior are no secret, but how often are they misused or abused? (See Rom 7:13-25.)
6. What if we had a full understanding of our emotions as well as the emotions of others and an understanding of how our emotions influences others? (See Matt 11:28.)
7. Do we mistake these things for charisma/appeal or sociability/friendliness? Do we see them as something that some have and others don’t and that cannot be improved on?
Lesson #3: Remember the goal & God’s mission for us - “Let your light so shine…!”
1. All of us have journeys of life that are packed w/emotions (Lu 15:11-32)
2. Our emotions are always present (Mk 3:5)
3. What to do when logic and mindsets collide—turn to God (Rom 12:19)
4. All of this is connected to our EI (2 Pet 3:11)
5. People with average IO’s out-perform people with high IQ’s in EI.
6. Emotions need to be understood as they help or hurt us as a person, or they can dim or brighten our light! (See Matt 5:16.)
Lesson #4: Remember the goal & God’s mission for us--“Let your light so shine…!”
1. Our whole duty is to “Fear God and keep His commandments” (Eccl 12:13-14)
2. Jesus said; the harvest is now ready (Jh 4:35)
3. In EI God’s wisdom is greater than man’s (1 Cor 2:1-16
4. Paul taught us how to properly manage our EI (Eph 4:14-31)
5. Our EI matters, to you, to others, and to God (1 Cor 12:31 & 13:13)
Lesson #5: Remember the goal & God’s mission for us--“Let your light so shine…!”
1. We are to study to show ourselves approved unto God (2 Tim 2:15)
2. God’s word is truth (Jh 17:17)
3. The Bible can be trusted (Gen 1:1-31)
4. We are to receive it, without change, and obey it (Jam 1:21-22)
Lesson #6: Remember the goal & God’s mission for us--“Let your light so shine…!”
1. The wisdom of the world is vanity (Eccl 1:1-2)
2. In our Christian walk we are to be clothed with the gospel (Rev 16:15)
3. We must walk in the light to have the cleansing power of the blood of Christ (1 Joh 1:5-7)
4. Four skills/abilities that make up EI
• Self-Awareness/conscience; (ability to accurately realize your own emotions and identify your tendencies across situations.) (See 1 Joh 3:20-21; Heb 10:22 & 1 Tim 4:1-2.)
• Self-Management/Supervision; (ability to use your “awareness” of your emotions to direct your behavior in a manner that edifies.) (See Prov 25:28; 16:32 & 2 Pet 1:6.)
• Social Awareness/Appreciation; (ability to pick up on the emotions of others and understand what is going on with them.) (See Gal 6:10; Acts 26:28; Gal 2:11 & 2 Cor 1:22.)
• Relationship Management/Control; (ability to use your awareness of your own emotions and those of others to accomplish dealings successfully.) (See Phil 2:4-5; Rom 8:5 & 1 Jh 4:20.)
Lesson #7: Remember the goal & God’s mission for us--“Let your light so shine…!”
1. We learned that as Christians, among all the people on earth, we have the highest advantage, if we will gain knowledge and follow the principles of God’s wisdom.
2. That Christians are people that have been “called out” by answering the call of the gospel (2 Thess 2:14)
3. That Jesus built His Church (Matt 16:18)
4. That Christians, in a local area, are builded together in a local church for a habitation of God (Eph 2:22)
5. Some history of the Guntown Community
6. That the Lord’s church is right in the middle of all this history
7. That we, as Christians, are members of the body of Christ—the church:
• Many members, one body (1 Cor 12:12-27)
• Called to righteousness (Jam 1:20)
• Not to be guilty of bringing shame or reproach on the congregation (Phil 3:19 & Lu 6:22)
• Have a loving attitude toward our religious neighbor (Jam 2:8)
• So, let’s glorify and honor the Father by letting our light shine (Matt 5:16) and by spreading the word (Acts 8:4)
That’s exactly how we employ our Emotional Intelligence! Or, that is accurately how we become the kind of person that the Father requires us to be!
If you have a Bible question or comment please call Marshall Stubblefield @ 423 272 2404.