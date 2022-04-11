Cleaning your house out after being cooped up in doors for the winter can feel fantastic. Some hard-to-reach spots, however, like to hold onto dirt.
Here are some creative ideas to tackle stubborn cleaning jobs. Some require a small investment of a specialized tool, while others simply require repurposing common household items.
Cleaning Small Spaces
Dust, crumbs and hair can be nearly impossible to remove from between keyboard keys and in the fine lines and awkward spaces inside your car’s interior, such as air conditioning vents. Just be careful not to get it in carpets or any other fabrics. Alternatively, use a small foam paintbrush with a triangular shaped edge, along with some warm soapy water, to clean air vents. (This works great in your car.)
OneGoodThing.com recommends forming an empty toilet paper or paper towel roll into a window track cleaning tool. Attach one end to the vacuum hose (secure with tape) and press the sides of the other end together to fit into the track. You could even use this trick on sliding door and shower door tracks.
Another great hack from this site is to use regular kitchen tongs to clean blinds. Attach a microfiber cleaning cloth loosely over the ends of the tongs, secure with a rubber band and use it to clean both sides of blind slats at once.
Similarly, wrap the end of a butter knife with a microfiber cloth, secure with a rubber band, and use it to clean the openings of HVAC registers (don’t forget air intakes).
Cleaning Awkward Spaces
A garbage disposal is incredibly useful but notoriously difficult to clean. It’s oddly shaped and inaccessible. You might know you can toss in some citrus peels or ice cubes to freshen up the disposal quickly from time to time, but to deep clean this awkward space, try this process. Turn off the electrical breaker. Spray a foaming cleaner such as Scrubbing Bubbles into the disposal, being careful to lift the rubber flaps (wear rubber gloves). Let it sit for 5 minutes. Then use a bottle brush to scrub the bottom surface as well as the underside of the rubber flaps. Rinse and run the disposal with cold water.
Repurpose old toothbrushes for cleaning oddly shaped or tight spots between faucet levers, hair dryer vents or the dishwasher filter, or even detail your cheese grater, waffle iron or toaster.
The floor behind the toilet is always a tricky spot to access. ThisOldHouse.com recommends using a separate toilet scrubbing brush (not the one you use to clean inside) to scrub this area. Even better, steam the area with a steam cleaner first to loosen grime.