I was nine years old in 1956 when I spent the summer on my uncle's farm in South Dakota. Early one morning my cousin, Lloyd, hitched the horses to the wagon and we headed to the hay fields. The horses must have sensed the hard day that was in front of them because, no matter how hard Lloyd tried to drive them, they only had one speed: SLOW. We only drove two or three miles, but it seemed to take forever.
Once we arrived, Lloyd hitched the horses to the hay rake. The team sluggishly dragged the rake over forty acres of freshly mowed hay, and we pitched it into huge haystacks.
It was a long, hot, and humid Summer day. The insects were annoying, and the work was hard for all of us, especially the horses. By the end of the day, we were all parched and weary, but our work was done, and we were going home. We hitched the horses to the wagon, loaded our gear, and headed for the barn.
The return trip was different. Lloyd didn’t have to drive the team home. Instead, he wrapped the reins tightly around his powerful hands and stood with both feet firmly braced against the wagon’s bulkhead. With all his massive weight and strength, he struggled to maintain some control over the powerful force of those horses thundering down the road at breakneck speeds. But as hard as he pulled, and as loud as he yelled, he couldn’t slow them down.
We all hung on tightly as the wagon jumped and bounced over the rutted dirt road. It was a rough and thrilling ride. But it was short. Those horses knew their work was done and they were going home. They knew the way and they were anxious to get there.
Matt. 5:12 says, “Rejoice and be glad because great is your reward in heaven.”
Sometimes life is hard, and our difficulties seem unbearable. It seemed that way for Jim Hill. When he was a new Christian, his 50-year-old mother-in-law suddenly suffered a severe, debilitating stroke. She was a fine, godly woman and Jim had a difficult time understanding why God would allow that kind of hardship to come on her.
As he was driving home one afternoon, he recalled these words from Rev. 21:4, “God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.”
He thought, “WHAT A DAY THAT WILL BE,” and the idea for this song began to form in his mind. As soon as he got out of his car, he found a scrap of paper on the ground and began to scrawl out the lyrics.
As Christians, we labor and suffer in this life, more joyously than others, knowing that our way leads to heaven. We are on the trip home and we anxiously anticipate our rest in our Father's house. Can you imagine?
“There’ll be no sorrow there, no more burdens to bear, No more sickness, no pain, no more parting over there. And forever I will be with the One who died for me.
What a day, glorious day that will be.”
