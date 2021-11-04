The Northeast Regional Health Office will hold special “FightFluTN” events on Nov. 9, providing flu shots at no charge in Rogersville and Church Hill to increase the number of people vaccinated against influenza in Tennessee.
No appointments are needed to get a flu shot during these events.
Shots will be available at the Hawkins County-Rogersville Heath Department, 201 Park Blvd, Rogersville 2-5 p.m. for more info call 423-272-7641.
Shots will be available at the Hawkins County-Church Hill Heath Department, 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill 2-5 p.m. For more info call 423-357-5341
The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages six months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible.
Other free flu shot locations across the region include:
Carter County Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility, 386 TN-91, Elizabethton 2-5 p.m.
Greene County, 810 Church Street, Greeneville, 2-5 p.m.
Hancock County, 178 Willow Street, Sneedville 2-5 p.m.
Johnson County Industrial Park, 165 Industrial Park Road, Mountain City 2-5 p.m.
Unicoi County, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin 9 a.m. to noon.
Washington County, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City 9 a.m. to noon.