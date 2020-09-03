Donna Croughn-Hamilton has been chosen as August’s Artist of the Month at Rogersville’s Local Artists Gallery.
Born and raised in New Jersey, Croughn-Hamilton started out her young life in the indie-rock scene.
She was singer/songwriter-violinist for the band “Tiny Lights” that hailed from Hoboken N.J. While touring extensively, the band recorded eight albums.
In 1996, Croughn-Hamilton became a mom and turned all her artistic talents toward toddlers.
“Young children are so pure of heart and joyfully accept anything you have to offer them, they are natural artists” Croughn-Hamilton said.
While working as a preschool teacher and raising her sons, Croughn-Hamilton continued to pursue the visual arts taking classes at the School of Visual Arts in NYC. It was there she learned portrait painting.
Most of the work on display in the Local Artist Gallery’s window this month are prints from commissions she has recently completed.
In 2018, after visiting a dear friend who had made Rogersville his home of 27 years, she decided she would make her home here as well. She fell in love with the natural beauty and calm serenity of Tennessee and now happily resides in Church Hill. She has completed two murals in downtown Kingsport and works as a preschool teacher for Head Start.
Croughn-Hamilton will be at the Local Artists Gallery, on Sept. 12 and would welcome any visitors to see her work between 12 and 5 p.m.