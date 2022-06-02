A Church Hill man was charged with felony reckless endangerment Sunday when he allegedly fired a gunshot after mistaking fireworks in the distance for gunshots fired at him.
Church Hill Police Department Officer Ethan Mays stated in his report that upon responding to a shot fired complaint at 106 Fairview Avenue he met a woman who stated a man later identified as Wayne Terrence Dilks, had approached her and fired a handgun.
Mays reported that it was later determined that Dilks, 40, 305 Adams Street, Church Hill, had been drinking.
“(The woman) advised me that a male subject had walked toward the trailer park from Adams Street,” Mays stated in his report. ”As he got closer he began yelling obscenities at her, and said something to the effect of, he had a firearm as well. The male subject then fired what she believed to be a handgun.”
CHPD officers then responded to Dilks’ residents where Dilks allegedly admitted to firing a gun into the air.
“(Dilks said) he did so because a male subject at the trailer park had fired rounds first,” Mays stated in his report. “The original complainant advised there was no male at her residence, and the noise most likely was fireworks in the distance that she heard too.”
Mays reported that Dilks smelled of alcohol and admitted to drinking a pint of vodka throughout the evening.
Dilks was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court for felony reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. His bond was set at $5,000 and an Aug. 2 preliminary hearing was set.
At the time of his arrest Sunday Dilks was free on a recognizance bond stemming from an arrest in February for domestic assault. His court date on that charge is Aug. 2 as well.