The Tennessee Department of Education included Rogersville City School last week among 68 districts receiving statewide recognition for significantly investing federal COVID-19 stimulus funding to drive student achievement.
RCS director Edwin Jarnagin told the Review this award is specifically for the Tennessee All Corps tutoring program which the RCS Board of Education gave final approval for last week.
Through a grant matching program, TN ALL Corps is available to school districts to increase the amount of learning time children have access to — offset instructional time lost due to COVID the past two years and accelerate student achievement.
“We’re going to use all of our money for tutoring during the school day,” Jarnagin said. “We get $58,800 (in grant funding), and then we have to pay the match. We don’t know if we’re going to hire two assistants or if we will hire a teacher, but it’s looking like we’re going to hire a teacher.”
RCS won’t start it’s TN All Corps program until the 2022-23 school year, and the school will assess the program after one year to determine if it will continue. Niswonger provides funding for K-3 tutoring, so the TN All Corp will be used for RCS students in grades 4-8.
“We’re going to review our test to determine which subjects need to the most attention,” Jarnagin said. “I think in any grade we’ll have some students we need to target in math and reading. “
Gov. Bill Lee announced a Day of Recognition Friday in honor of the 68 school systems recognized as “Best for All Districts”.
“Tennessee’s ‘Best For All’ districts have gone above and beyond to invest strategically in student achievement, address learning loss, and drive positive outcomes,” Gov. Lee said. “As we continue to prioritize students, I commend each of these high-performing districts for their hard work and thank our teachers and administrators for their commitment to providing high-quality education across Tennessee.”
To qualify for the Best for All recognition program, a district must have planned to spend an amount equal to or more than 50% of its ESSER 3.0 (federla COVID stimulus) on strategies to raise student academic achievement, as well as opted to participate in the state’s high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring program, TN ALL Corps.