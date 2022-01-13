Surgoinsville will soon embark on relocating and restoring what remains of the town’s historic ferry.
The remaining metal frame of the ferry was donated to the town last month by Gene and Lynda Miller Skelton on behalf of the Miller family.
It will likely be a difficult undertaking to transport the ferry from its current location on land at a local campground to its future location at Riverfront Park, but Surgoinsville native Larry Sandidge has agreed to take on the task at no cost to the town.
“I’ve lived in Surgoinsville all my life, and I wanted to try and help them out if there was any way I could,” Sandidge told the Review.
Though no official date has been set, Sandidge noted that he is looking to move the ferry within the next two weeks and suspects that it can be moved with a rollback truck.
All that currently remains of the ferry is the metal frame, as the wooden bottom and side rails have long rotted away. The ferry was 60 feet long and 12 feet wide, which is around the same size as a single-wide mobile home. In its prime, it could carry three vehicles or up to six tons.
Steps to restoration
The town’s eventual goal is to restore the ferry to its original structure and display it at the Riverfront Park with a historic marker. However, this process will require multiple steps even after the remaining metal frame is moved to its new location.
One of the first steps towards restoration involves sandblasting the rusty frame. Originally, Surgoinsville Mayor Merrell Graham and Sandidge toyed with the idea of transporting the ferry to Sandidge’s workshop to have it sandblasted, but moving a structure of this size is such an undertaking that they decided to have all of the work done on the ferry while at the Riverfront Park. This way, it only has to be moved once.
Next, a concrete pad will be poured at its new location so that the ferry has a place to rest. A historic marker telling the story of the ferry will eventually be placed next to it.
Graham told the Review that the town is currently searching for grant programs to offset the cost of the restoration.
About the ferry
According to a booklet of Surgoinsville history called “Tales of the past: pictorial history of the town of Surgoinsville”, the Surgoinsville ferry was operated and used by local farmers for many years until the county took over the operation in 1923. At that point, the 360 foot ferry ride from one side of the river to the other became free for everyone to use.
“Back in 1920’s, 30’s and 40’s, the ferry was the way of getting from one side to the other side of the river in Surgoinsville,” Lynda told the board last month. “Then the bridge came along, and the ferry came up for auction.”
The ferry discontinued operation in 1954 and was purchased at auction by Lynda’s father, Neil Miller for use on the Miller farm.
“He took it down the river because he could use it,” she said. “He was farming on Miller Island at the time, so he could bring his farming implements and seeds from the shore to the island. For a few years, it was really beneficial to the Miller family.”
When he no longer needed it, he intentionally sunk it along the shore of the river. Lynda noted that her father was always very clear that he intended to sink the ferry, though Lynda was unsure about the reason behind doing so.
“[The ferry] was a conversation piece,” Lynda told the board. “We would have people on the farm say, ‘Look at that thing! That’s a real, real jewel.”
She added, “Then, time passed, and I never really talked to Daddy about his intention (for the ferry’s future). I just knew it was there. Then, [in early December], it was brought to our attention that it was no longer there.”
The owner of a local campground near the Miller property, assuming the mysterious sunken metal structure had been abandoned and unsure of what exactly it was, brought the ferry to shore.
When Lynda, Gene, and the Miller family discovered the ferry had been brought back to shore, they decided to offer it to the town.
“The Miller family is very pleased that the town has deemed the ferry worthy to accept,” Lynda told the Review.
Photos requested
In order to bring the ferry back to life, the town is looking for historic photos of the ferry in its heyday. Though the Miller family and the new Surgoinsville Area Museum and Archives have compiled some photos, readers with information or photos are encouraged to send them to the Review at jeff.bobo@therogersvillereview.com.