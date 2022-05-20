After a two year hiatus due to COVID Hawkins County letter carriers revived the annual “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive to help put food on the shelves at the Of One Accord ministry’s food pantries.
Rogersville and Surgoinsville’s Letter Carriers collected 3,230 pounds of food while Church Hill’s Letter Carriers collected 1,742 pounds for a total of 4,972 pounds, or 2.5 tons of food.
The National Letter Carriers makes this the easiest food drive of the year.
They deliver postcards inviting residents to participate by mail and the following week, Letter Carriers return to the homes where residents are asked to simply leave food donations at their mailboxes.
The 294,000 association of Letter Carriers look forward to this day of the year they can give back. Many come in on their day off to help while others recruit family members to ride with them, the family member picking up bags of food, while the Letter Carrier is continuing to insure mail and packages are delivered.
Food donations were picked up and directed to Post Offices in Church Hill, Surgoinsville, and Rogersville where the food donations were directed to either Emergency Services or Of One Accord food pantries to be distributed to families in need.
NALC President Fredric Rolando said, “The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.”
Local Letter Carriers express their greatest thanks to local residents that participated.
Of One Accord diractor Sheldon Livesay was on hand in Rogersville to thank Letter Carriers who expressed how they look forward to this day every year.
Livesay stated how much food pantries appreciate these donations, especially now.
“Just as inflation has hit our local grocery stores and there are many empty holes, food banks are passing on inflated fees for foods they carry and are being warned that there might be serious food shortages this fall and winter,” Livesay said.
Of One Accord has consistently distributed locally, over a million pounds of food each year for the last 15 years.