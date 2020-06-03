Numerous requests denied as county creates draft two of 2020-2021 budget: 2020-2021 budget hearing coverage part one

After two days of budget hearings on May 12 and 13 during which the Hawkins Co. Budget Committee heard requests from various departments for increased funding, the committee met again on May 29 to determine which of those would remain in the budget’s second draft.
In the end, many of the largest funding requests were significantly lowered, and some requests were denied altogether.
One of the major spending requests came from Hawkins Co. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and will be covered within part two of this article.
Projected deficit for 2020-2021 budget
The county is projected to end the 2019-20 fiscal year on June 30 with an undesignated fund balance of $6.464 million. However, the first draft of the 2020-21 general fund budget showed a $494,977 deficit.
After the May 29 hearing, the budget has a projected $726,000 deficit due to several of the additional requested expenditures that were recommended by the committee at the meeting “for calculation purposes only.”
It is important to note that all motions made on May 29 were for calculation purposes only.
“Nothing is set in stone from today,” Finance Director Eric Buchanan told the board.
Budget spending for 2020-2021 will only be official once it is approved by the full commission. There will be several additional meetings and drafts of the budget before this will be voted on by the full commission.
When the dust settles, we may be in the clear
Buchanan explained that this number could look much better when the second draft is actually presented back to the committee.
The current budget projections are calculated with projected income for the 2019-2020 year, as Buchanan is still waiting for updated sales tax revenue information. Thus, the county’s actual revenue won’t be available to use for budget calculations for another few weeks.
Buchanan noted that last year, as has been the case in several years past, the second draft of the proposed budget carried a much smaller deficit than the first draft. Though it didn’t seem so when the first draft of the 2019-2020 budget was presented, Hawkins County is projected to end this fiscal year on June 30 with an undesignated fund balance of $6.464 million.
However, Buchanan explained that it isn’t good financial practice to pull from this undesignated fund balance for reoccurring expenses, as that practice would naturally deplete the undesignated fund balance over time.
One important thing to note is that Buchanan also overestimates expenses and underestimates revenue each year to ensure that “when the dust settles,” the county budget is in the best shape possible.
Funding approvals
The request for $2,730 from the Veterans Service Office to replace outdated computers was approved.
Facilities Manager Sarah Davis’s request for $13,650 for an additional part-time employee in the Building Maintenance Department was approved as was her request for $17,000 for a part-time employee for the Parks Department. The link to a full article detailing these needs can be found within the online version of this article.
The Industrial Board’s request for $1,700 to pay for portable toilet rentals and water utility bills for the Phipps Bend maintenance shop was approved. The committee also had a long discussion on eventually constructing a permanent restroom to save money.
Hawkins Co. Clerk Nancy Davis’ request for $2,000 for part-time help was also approved, as several Committee members noted that Davis spent $15,000 less for her department than what was budgeted for 2019-2020.
Funding denials
The Election Commission’s request for an additional $15,000 in election workers’ pay was denied. Administrator of Elections Crystal Rogers told the Committee that this would have been used to compensate election workers in light of the strenuous new regulations they must follow due to COVID-19.
Within the 2019-2020 budget, each fire department in the county received an additional $4,000 on top of their regular funding, which was noted at the time to be a one-time deal. Each department requested this $4,000 bonus again, but it was denied.
The Committee also denied the Hawkins Co. Public Library System’s request for an additional $3,000, which would have been used for a 3% across-the-board raise.
A tax increase?
Commissioner Charlie Thacker asked a question that seemed to be on everyone’s mind when the committee began calculating the total amount of new money that will be required to fulfill these requests.
“If this is the increase in new money, after we look at the next draft (of the budget), would that be time for a tax increase or to take from the undesignated fund balance?” he asked.
“The committee hasn’t gotten to the revenue side of it yet, but that will definitely be open for discussion,” Buchanan replied. “If the majority of the overage is due to reoccurring expenditures, then reoccurring revenues need to support those. If we can justify ‘x’ amount of one-time purchases, then it is more permissible to dip into the fund balance to cover it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.