The creation of the Appalachian RC&D AmeriCorps program was announced this week.
This program is possible through grant support from Volunteer Tennessee and the Corporation for National and Community Service.
The AmeriCorps program will focus on food and agriculture programs, healthy living through better nutrition, and creating greater access to locally-grown food and agriculture products. The program will provide AmeriCorps Service Members to eligible host sites for a small service fee.
Members will be in full-time service for each host site for a one-year term with the option to renew for additional terms. Members will receive a living allowance stipend through the program and are eligible for an educational award provided through CNCS upon completion of their term.
Eligible host organizations include, but are not limited nonprofit organizations, food banks, schools and youth education programs, community and senior centers, health care clinics, nonprofit farmers markets, or government agencies.
If your organization or agency is interested in becoming a host site, please contact Rachel Wheeler at rachel@arcd.org for more information.
The number of AmeriCorps Service Members is limited, so those who are interested in becoming a host site are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.
Individuals who are interested in becoming an AmeriCorps Service Member are also encouraged to contact Wheeler for more information on how to apply.
