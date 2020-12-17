Greeneville woman arrested after high-speed chase leads to recovery of four pounds of meth

A 26-year old Greeneville woman was arrested after a Saturday morning traffic stop led to a high-speed chase that resulted in Hawkins Deputies recovering a large stash of pills and over four pounds of meth.
As a result, Cortney Makayla Starcher was arraigned Monday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on numerous narcotics trafficking and firearms charges. As of Tuesday, she remained in the Hawkins County Jail on $150,000 bond.
Around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Eric Pease conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford F-150 at Highway 11-W near Marble Hall Road. However, once Pease began to approach the vehicle, it fled.
The vehicle headed west-bound on 11-W towards Bean Station and reached speeds over 100 mph. It then approached Choptack Road and turned right onto the road while maintaining “a high rate of speed.”
The vehicle then turned into the driveway of 258 Choptack Road and made a hard-right turn into a wooded area, where Starcher was arrested.
While searching the vehicle, Pease located “a black bag containing two Mason jars with a clear-like substance believed to be Methamphetamine” in the passenger floorboard. One jar contained 1 pound, 4 ounces of the substance and the other contained 1 pound, one ounce.
Pease also located a plastic container with the same substance, believed to be meth, at 1 pound, 11.7 ounces. In addition, Pease found other baggies that contained .9 and .55 ounces of what was believed to be meth.
In addition, Pease located a large container with what was believed to be Marijuana as well as 13 pills believed to be Buprenorphine, 13 pills believed to be Alprazolam, 44 pills believed to be Vyvanse, 80 “unevenly-pressed” pills believed to be ecstasy, and several glass pipes that were allegedly used to smoke meth.
Also located in the truck were three guns: a 380 Ruger LCP loaded with one bullet in the chamber, a 25 Cal. Raven Arms that was fully loaded and located in the dash of the vehicle and a black 380 Grendel Inc. that was fully loaded with one bullet in the chamber.
Starcher is charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics (ecstasy) with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule III narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule IV narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Her preliminary hearing was scheduled in Sessions Court for Dec. 28.