William (Bill) Alexander Moore Jr, passed away October 26th, 2020 at Morristown Hamblen Hospital at age 67. He was born on July 15, 1953. Bill resided at 138 Melrose Ave in Bulls Gap in the loving care of his sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and David Dugger.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Alexander (Sam) Moore and Alma Elizabeth (Wee) Moore; sister, Lisa Elizabeth Qualls (Moore).
He is survived by his sisters, Tammy Moore and Barbara (David) Dugger; his nieces and nephews, Chad (Melissa) Dugger, Melissa (Brandon) Williams, Jessica (Kevin) Carr, Krissy (Dustin) Warren, Deanna Maples, Heather Gilmore, Alex (Kori) Qualls, Jacob Qualls; and eight great nieces and seven great nephews.
Bill was a graduate of Bulls Gap High School class of 1972. He was a faithful servant of the Lord. Bill was a member of Oak Grove Primitive Baptist Church where he looked forward to opening each service with the ringing of the bell. He was always willing to help with vacation bible school, as well as singing in the choir. He enjoyed bluegrass and gospel music, working puzzles, and retelling stories of our family and his hometown of Bulls Gap. Bill looked forward to being one of the kids at family gatherings. He especially loved carving pumpkins, dying Easter eggs, and shooting fireworks.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. November 1, 2020 in Philippi Cemetery with Rev. Bill LaFollette. The family asks if you wish to attend the graveside service to please meet at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m.