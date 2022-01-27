This is a written rebuttal to the Opinion article of January 19, 2022 written by Jack Parker titled ‘Hawkins County a Constitutional Sanctuary?’
I have a son, Eli, who is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U. S. Air Force, and a pilot. He is in charge of a squadron that supports and flies the KC-10 — military transport and refueling planes based at Travis AFB in California.
His squadron are diverse – these young men and women come from all parts of the U.S. and territories. They are diverse in gender, in sexual preference, in religion, in color, in ethnicity, and in their political and cultural beliefs. All have made a commitment to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, our democracy, and the sovereignty of the United States and her territories, as well as U.S. commitments to our allies.
Though few and far between, there have been occasions when my son has had to discipline a member of his squadron for racist, sexist, misogynistic or other generally hateful comments directed at a specific group as I mentioned above, or at a specific person or persons. He has done so speedily and in no uncertain terms. This type of speech and behavior does not belong in the military. It will not be tolerated.
So how does this information relate to the ‘Constitutional Sanctuary’ Resolution passed Monday evening in Hawkins County? Answer – he would be appalled and embarrassed. The U.S. Constitution works for everyone. The State and Territorial Constitutions work for the various States and Territories. The County and Municipal laws and regulations work for the counties and municipalities.
All work in concert to protect all who live in the United States and territories. Notice I did not say only U.S. and her territories’ citizens. There are many who live and work here who are not citizens. They are equally under the protection of the laws, regulations, and State and Federal constitutions.
First of all, the Resolution was not presented to the public for public comment before passage. It was mentioned as a possibility at Monday evening’s County Commission meeting, but was not acted upon. What a mistake.
Second, as mentioned in Jack Parker’s article, and also in the Resolution, many folks moving in to our area (mention was made of nearly 1,500 families) are, in a quotation attributed to Woody Boyd, “God-fearing conservatives that appreciate East Tennessee values”.
Mr. Boyd further is quoted as stating, “Passing this Resolution will make a clear statement that, We welcome those who share our values. Others should look elsewhere”.
There is no mincing of words here. The intent is crystal clear.
I find these words appalling and embarrassing, as would my son. I love Jesus, but am not a Christian. I love Siddhartha, but am not a Buddhist. I love Gandhi, but am not a Hindu. I love Moses, as he left us the Ten Commandments – one of the chiefest of which is ‘Love Thy Neighbor as Thyself’, but am not a Jew. I love the Creator, but am not God-fearing, but rather God-loving. Should I look elsewhere?
I’m a registered Democrat in a majority Republican County. Sometimes, there are no Democrats running for an office I would like to have a say in. There is much work to be done. My politics have not been a hindrance to my friendships with neighbors or my activities here.
In 2020 at the peaceful Black Lives Matter Protest held in downtown Rogersville that I participated in, local law enforcement did a yeoman’s job keeping the peace. I am thankful to them, and for them. They kept the peace. They prevented weapons from being brought to the protest. They arrested and detained those few (who happened to also be sporting Nazi insignia) who caused trouble. I was proud of their actions in that moment. Should I look elsewhere?
I am a patriot, but not the kind of patriot who promoted this Constitutional Sanctuary Resolution. Not the kind of patriot who passed this resolution with a majority vote at Monday evening’s County Commission meeting. I’m an ordinary patriot, with a small ‘p’. Should I look elsewhere?