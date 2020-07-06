JULY 9
HAWKINS COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN MEETING, Occasions on the Square, 12 noon.
JULY 15
HAWKINS CO. COMMISSION EMA-PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING, Commission Meeting Room, Hawkins Co. Courthouse, Room 214, 2 p.m. Dawson Fields, Chairman.
JULY 18
R.D. AND SARAH PRICE REUNION that was scheduled for this date has been CANCELED.
OPEN ARMS MISSION FREE CLOTHING GIVEAWAY, 208 Calvary Rd., Mooresburg, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information call 423-851-4278. Social distancing will be required.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE GOLF TOURNAMENT, McDonald Hills Golf Course, 9 a.m. $200 entry fee per team.
JULY 28
ELECTION DAY MACHINE INSEPECTION at the Hawkins Co Election Office, located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Room 301, 10 a.m. Voting machines used for the Aug. 6, 2020 Federal and State Republic and Democratic Primary Election and the County General Election in Hawkins County, TN, will be available for inspection. These inspections are open to the public.
JULY 29-30
GRADUATION for Walters State Community College students. Health Programs grads will participate in the July 29 ceremony; all others in the July 30 event. Both will happen on the Morristown campus.
AUGUST 5
ELECTION NIGHT MACHINE TAPES MAY BE VIEWED at the Hawkins Co Election Office, located on the second floor of the Courthouse Annex in Room 301, at 10 a.m. Machine tapes used for the Aug. 5 Federal and State Republic and Democratic Primary Election and the County General Election in Hawkins County, TN, will be available. These inspections are open to the public.
AUGUST 16
JOHN AND ANN CARPENTER REUNION, that was scheduled for this date, has been CANCELED.