ROGERSVILLE — Two women were arrested on June 18, 2020, with one facing disorderly conduct charges and the other a similar charge with an additional charge of public intoxication added on, after they allegedly "smacked" each other in an early-morning confrontation.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Sanders’ report stated that about 2 a.m. on that date, he was dispatched to an address in the 200 block of Arrowhead Drive regarding two females who were fighting outside an apartment complex.
Upon arrival, Sanders said, he could see and hear “several women hollering and screaming” outside of one of the buildings.
Sanders made contact first with Heidi Danyelle Lawson, 27, of Carmichael Road, Talbott, who stated that she and her mother were being harassed by a woman whom she identified as Elizabeth Richie.
“While Heidi was attempting to tell her side of what was going on, Elizabeth came out from her apartment and over halfway down the steps towards Heidi,” Sanders’ report states. “She immediately started to yell at Heidi while I was speaking with her. Before I was finished, Elizabeth states that she would smack her if she did not go back inside. At which point Heidi turned around and struck Elizabeth with a open right hand slap to the left side of Elizabeth’s face.”
Sanders said he quickly separated the two and detained Lawson.
In a separate report, regarding Elizabeth Francis Richie, 62, of the Rogersville address, Sanders said that after he detained Lawson, Richie then “came to the bottom of the steps and reached across the handrail, then grabbed Heidi by the hair with her left hand and struck her two times with a open right hand slap”.
Richie was herself detained and Sanders said that while speaking with her, he could detect a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from her person.
“Elizabeth stated that she had been drinking and was not aware that I was present at the time Heidi and her exchanged slaps,” the report notes.
Lawson was charged with disorderly conduct, while Richie was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Both were transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
June 22, 2020, hearings were set in Sessions Court for both women.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.