Georgia Hicks

Georgia Love Hicks, affectionately known as “Nanny”, of the Clouds Creek Community, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday, having been born on December 18, 1920. She was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on CLouds Creek. Georgia was a homemaker and farmer. She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Doug and Ethel (Barker) Hicks; brothers, Heiskell, Gale, Bruce, and Roy.
She is survived by her nephews, Gary (Susan) Hicks, Sr. and Mack Hicks, all of Rogersville, Brent Hicks of De Pere, WI, and Chuck Hicks of Boston, MA; nieces, Patsy Johnson of Morristown, TN and April Brunette of Poy Sippi, WI; sister-in-law, Linda Hicks of Belvidere, IL; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and special neighbors and caregivers, Tony and Debbie Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Hicks Cemetery with Rev. Dean Buell officiating. The cemetery is located at 810 Clouds Creek Road. The family would like to thank the staffs at Signature Health Care and Amnesty Health Care. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.