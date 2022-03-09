A Kingsport man known for posting confrontational videos on YouTube was arrested Monday at the Rogersville Health Department after allegedly filming patients and staff, and refusing to leave.
Police alleged that after he'd been told to leave, Joshua Daniel Gibbons re-entered the facility against the orders of police while they were investigating the trespassing complaint.
Gibbons, 48, 152 Wembeck Drive, Kingsport, had previously posted a video of footage on March 2 which showed an unoccupied Rogersville Police Department patrol car parked outside City Hall with the window down and keys in the car.
He has also posted videos of himself having confrontational conversations with police officers in Sullivan County and Bristol, Va.
On Monday, however, Gibbons visited the Rogersville offices of the Hawkins County Health Department on Park Boulevard where he reportedly entered the facility and made videos of staff and patients, as well as making videos looking into vehicles in the parking lot.
RPD Officer Wesley Seals stated in his report that staff members asked Gibbons several times to stop recording due to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) laws regarding medical patient privacy.
Health Department staff reported that Gibbons refused to leave or stop recording. When police arrived Gibbons was located in the breezeway in the exterior front of the building.
“As officers were attempting to make contact with the male, a couple of staff members stopped officers, advising the he was being very rude and was scaring some of the staff and patients with his actions,” Seal stated in his report. “As we were speaking with the staff members, Gibbons was using profanity towards officers and causing a disturbance to the public.”
Officer Justin Smith told Gibbons to wait outside with Seals while he went inside to speak to the manager. When Seals stepped back inside the building to check on the progress of Smith, Gibbons reportedly followed him inside.
“As Gibbons followed me back in the door, (Rogersville Public Safety) Director Travis Fields advised him to stop, but he continued through the threshold of the doorway into the building,” Seals said. “Director Fields grabbed Gibbons to stop him from going into the building. Gibbons tried to pull away and turned around towards Director Fields in an aggressive stance.”
Seals then grabbed Gibbons and placed him in handcuffs.
Gibbons was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct. He was released from the Hawkins County Jail on $1,000 bond and was scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning.
Gibbons’ phone was also seized by the RPD due to allegedly being used as a recording device during the commission of a crime.