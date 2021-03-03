Hawkins County Emergency Medical Services and Mount Carmel Fire Department are proud to announce a joint venture that will further assist the emergent needs of the community. The execution of two new interacting response systems that work together collectively are a structured First Response Program and a Cardiac Arrest Program that will provide an increase of emergency medical care and vital services needed in the town of Mount Carmel. The partnership of these two organizations will increase the number of skilled medical personnel responding to the 911 medical emergencies inside the town limits.
Beginning March 1, 2021 Mount Carmel will officially launch these programs. Hawkins County EMS in partnership with The Mount Carmel Fire Department and Mount Carmel Police Department in Hawkins County will then be able to provide more efficient services.
The Mount Carmel Fire Department First Response Program will provide additional emergency medical trained personnel responding to resident needs in Mount Carmel in addition to Hawkins County EMS. All First Response Unit personnel are highly trained and State licensed and Certified consisting of Emergency Medical Responders, Emergency Medical Technicians, Advanced Emergency medical technicians and Paramedics. These programs will also provide quicker response times to emergencies during times when ambulance response may have been delayed due to high call volumes. Mount Carmel Fire Department will be staffing a state certified emergency medical and fire response unit Monday thru Friday 8am until 5pm to accommodate this program with possibilities of expanding this service in the future.
The Cardiac Response Program consists of Nationally Accepted and Accredited CPR and AED certified compliant personnel that have been trained and will rapidly respond to Life threatening Cardiac Arrest dispatched emergencies. Rapid response times are crucial to increase the possibility of surviving Sudden Cardiac Arrest. The addition of this program will help decrease the response times by increasing the amount of medically trained personnel and vital supplies needed including AED’s that are crucial in surviving sudden cardiac arrest.
These departments currently provide assistance to EMS crews when requested but are not initially 911 dispatched to the emergency scene. The implementation of these structured response programs will create a simultaneous dispatch of all department responding units that will deploy these services and provide added medical assistance as needed to EMS ambulance crews. Our combined goal in this partnership is to provide the highest level of emergency care possible and increase the outcome of survival rates for the citizens of Mount Carmel.
Hawkins County EMS is very excited to be partnering with these two departments and the town of Mount Carmel to provide these additional services with hopes of seeing more of these programs develop across the county in the near future. We would like to recognize Hawkins County 911 Emergency Communications center and the emergency dispatchers for their participation and for making this a smooth transition as we role out these new services. We are appreciative of Hawkins County EMS Medical Director Dr. George Testerman as he oversees the protocols of all such emergency medical services in Hawkins County and for working with us and lending his expertise to make these programs and expansion of services possible.