Maryville College senior Abigail Robertsen ’22 will present a senior vocal recital, titled “Life in Pink,” at 6 p.m. Feb. 17.
The recital, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the Harold and Jean Lambert Recital Hall of the Clayton Center for the Arts, on the Maryville College campus.
The program will include selections ranging from an Irish poem to Chopin to a French pop song. Chase Hatmaker ’14 will collaborate on the piano.
“Each piece of music represents some form of growth for me mentally, physically, spiritually, and musically,” Robertsen said. “Now I get to share that with all who have impacted me.”
Robertsen is a student of MC voice instructor Alicia Massie-Legg and piano instructor Rachel Acuff.
A music and psychology double major from Rogersville, she is a 2018 graduate of Cherokee High School.
She is the daughter of Jeremy and Theresa Robertsen.