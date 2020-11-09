Planning for the 17th annual People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner continues as organizers continue to recruit volunteer workers and solicit donations to cover the cost of the meal.
Over 3500 meals were served last year and preparations for at least that many are being considered again this year.
“Funding will always be an issue as our meal counts grow and the price of food continues to rise, especially in this pandemic year” said Dr. Blaine Jones, Chairman of the dinner. “We have continually seen the cost of the meal rise over the last 10 years or so but God has continued to provide a means to get it paid for” he stated.
Donations to help cover the cost of the meal can be made by sending a check to the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. Donations are tax deductible as the dinner is a part of the 501c3, nonprofit organization Four Square, Inc.
Erring on the side of caution, there will be no inside “sit down” meals served at the school this year.
“We will only be doing deliveries and having ‘To Go’ meals available for folks to pick up and take home with them. With COVID cases on the rise once again and with the annual flu season beginning, we decided to not add to the risk by serving meals inside” Dr. Jones stated.
“We hate to break with tradition but possibly adding risk to vulnerable individuals is just not something we want to do” said Mark DeWitte, co-organizer of the event.
Volunteers are still needed in all areas of the meal – from as early as 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning until as late as 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.
We have jobs available in many areas and we need lots of folks to help staff them. From Meal Deliveries to box making crews, there are plenty of opportunities for folks to volunteer their time. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 423-754-7610 for more information. This is a great opportunity for students or anyone who needs to earn community service hours/points as well.
Another area of need is in the preparation of desserts and breads.
“We need all the cakes, pies and cupcakes we can get” said Jones. Every meal is served with a dessert “and cupcakes are the easiest for us to box up and serve, along with pies and cakes”.
Homemade dressing (or stuffing as some may refer to) is another staple included with the meal. We need day old corn bread and biscuits as well as white bread, to crumble up and use in our dressing mixture. Desserts and breads have been in somewhat of a short supply the last few years and are greatly needed this year. Anyone wanting to make breads and desserts can drop them off at Joseph Rogers Primary School located at 2001 East Main Street, Rogersville, TN starting at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, November 25th.
Individuals can call 423-754-7610 to have meals delivered to their home. All meals are freshly prepared and are free for the asking. To Go meals can be picked up at the school beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Church groups or other organizations are welcome to call and request meals for delivering to their members or other individuals who may need one. Delivery of meals by volunteer drivers will begin as early as 9:30 a.m.
More information is available by visiting the People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinner Facebook page or by calling 423-754-7610. Anyone who would like to make a donation or become a sponsor of the event can call Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150.