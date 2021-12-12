The Holston Valley Baptist Association honored five local men with diplomas in Biblical Studies Tuesday night at their annual Christmas Dinner at Shepherds Chapel Baptist Church.
Mark Roberts, Associate Missionary for the Holston Valley Baptist Association, said the diploma requires sixteen classes to complete, over a period of about five years.
The program is administered by the Seminary Extension of the Southern Baptist Association.
Students awarded diplomas include Mitch Russell (Associate Student Pastor, First Baptist Church, Church Hill), Rev. Billy Carmack (pastor, Beech Creek Missionary Baptist Church), Doug Seymore (East Rogersville Baptist Church), David White (Ridgeview Baptist Church) and Michael Smith (Ridgeview Baptist Church).