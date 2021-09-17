The Cherokee Chiefs golf team is having a good season. Coach Kelli Ann Lawson said that team has won “6 or 7 matches”.
Lawson says the success is the result of hard work by the team members, both over the summer and in-season, and that they have come together as a team.
Lawson is in her first year as head coach after two years of coaching on a voluntary basis.
She is a former golfer for the Chiefs. She said her team “has done really well, I’m proud of them.”
Among the top players are senior Blake Adkins, sophomore Tanner McPeak and junior Ryan Smith.
