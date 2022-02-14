Afternoon Valentine’s Day parties were disrupted Monday at Rogersville City School after an apparent student bomb threat prompted school officials to evacuate the school.
RCS director Edwin Jarnigan told the Review he didn’t have specific information on what type of threat was made. He was informed at 1:50 p.m. Monday that a student had used the word “bomb” in what was perceived as a threatening manner toward another student.
"A student mentioned 'bomb' and a lot of the things that goes along with that, and we immediately evacuated the building," Jarnigan said. "I got the call that a kid said something to another kid, and when we got the call we immediately evacuated."
At the time most of the K-8 school’s classrooms were in the middle of their Valentine’s Day parties.
Jarnigan said he immediately ordered a school evacuation, and contacted law enforcement. Students walked to the First Baptist Church, and their parents were contacted to pick them up there.
Hawkins County Schools, which provides bussing for RCS students, deployed buses early to accommodate those students who take the bus.
Meanwhile a search was conducted at RCS utilizing bomb sniffing dogs from the Kingsport Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, and two from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The federal bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms also responded along with the HCSO and the Rogersville Fire Department.
Jarnigan said the student who used the word "bomb" won’t be returning to RCS until property disciplinary due process has been completed.
Jarnigan and school faculty were cleaning were cleaning up classrooms late Monday afternoon where students hat to leave behind their Valentines and partially eaten cupcakes and pizza.
But, students won’t miss out on their parties. Jarnigan said he and faculty agreed to have their Valentine’s Day parties again on Friday.
RPD Public Safety Director Travis Fields said the incident is under investigation and investigators are are consulting with the Attorney General's Office on potential charges for the student.