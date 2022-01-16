In Rogersville, every Sunday afternoon Of One Accord is hosting a class on Biblical Citizenship. It helps us understand Biblically, Historically, and Constitutionally the duty and responsibility of every Christian living in America today.
The class is not political, but teaches responsibility and applications helping participants understand how to live out your faith in your role as husband or wife, parent or child, occupation or classroom every day of the year.
Biblical Citizenship is an 8 week course every Sunday at 2:30pm in the Meeting Room in the back of the Market Place Building across from the Shepherd’s Center in Rogersville.
The classes are done by video with questions and comments following each class. After the first class on January 9th, the consensus of those who attended was that every Christian should go through the information of the class.
If Sunday afternoons are inconvenient, a national class started Monday January 10th at 7pm which residents can watch online by signing up at: https://www.patriotacademy.com/coach/register/583 Biblical Citizenship is not radical theology with some unusual ideology.
It is the same simply understood Gospel interrupted the very same way our founding fathers understood the Bible. If any group has shifted, it is 21st century Christians who have retreated from taking their faith to the marketplace.
A new term was coined has surfaced recently we hear in America. It strikes a negative, almost disgusting impression to whoever hears it. It is RINO, Republicans in name only.
One pastor stated, however churches have been full of Christians in name only for many years. This would refer to people who do not practice the principles and applications talk in God’s instruction book.
For Christians who do not understand how to implement their beliefs in everyday life, Biblical Citizenship would be greatly helpful.
In the first class, Rick Green becomes the primary teacher with a large group of supporting pastors and faith leaders from across the country.
Part of the class is taught with input of David Barton, whose organization, Wallbuilders own over 100,000 original documents and writings of America’s founding fathers, and Kirk Cameron who helps viewers unravel the Mystery of The Monument, left by Pilgrims as a guide to establishing a nation to enjoy freedom and liberty.
Almost hidden in a forest in Massachusetts, the Monument, dedicated in 1889, contains in simple imagery the great wisdom of the founding families. The components of this significant, yet little known monument, teach Christians how they can preserve America as a shining city upon a hill and an example of liberty to the world.
Part of the class will be to study America’s founding documents which include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. Mysteriously, the founding documents which use to be part of every school curriculum has taken out of classrooms.
No longer will students find stories teaching them the faith of our founding fathers or how the founders relied on God calling for days of prayer and fasting during those critical times of crisis in the formation of our nation, through its often perils up to present times.
In another very informative Bible Study called The Truth Project, participants learn the only way to change the future direction of a nation is to first change or take away its history. Some modern school systems are beginning to delete the course of history altogether.
According to Patriots Academy website, their stated purpose is, “Throughout our history, American pastors & churches have played a vital role in the establishment and preservation of religious and civil liberty.
Being “salt & light” requires knowledge of the culture we are attempting to preserve and influence as we fulfill the Great Commission and “make disciples of all nations.” Being Biblical Citizens requires a knowledge of Biblical principles and how to apply them to the world around us. You and your church can be the catalyst for restoring Biblical values in your neighborhood, State, and Nation.
The class is being facilitated by Patriots Academy Coach, Woody Boyd. For more information call 921-8044