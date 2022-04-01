Have you ever wondered how to keep you or your older friends and family members safe from scams and fraud? What nutrition is beneficial to an aging brain, or how to find information about elder abuse or hospice care?
What about palliative care and spirituality, recognizing signs of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease, the services available through the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability (FTAAAD), and many other topics?
To learn about all this and more, you need to attend the 32nd Annual Conference on Aging, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26 at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport.
The conference is held annually in conjunction with Older Americans Month. This year’s theme is “Age My Way.” Hours are 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
Keynote speaker, Chip Eichelberger, will start the conference off with his presentation, “Get Switched On—Reevaluate and Recharge”. There are three one-hour workshop sessions and lunch and refreshments are provided to all conference attendees.
For information about the conference or to register, go to the FTAAAD website, www.ftaaad.org and click on the 32nd Annual Conference on Aging link or call 423-722-5120.