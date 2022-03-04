The Hawkins County Board of Education may begin giving non-certified employees credit on the salary scale for up to five years of military service.
It’s a credit already available to certified school staff such as teachers and administrators, but not their non-certified coworkers such as bus drivers and mechanics, maintenance staff, custodians, office workers, cafeteria workers and teaching assistants.
County schools budget director Melissa Farmer told the BOE during a Budget Workshop Tuesday that all school employees receive credit for military time on their Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System benefits.
Farmer noted that state law requires teachers to receive credit for military service on the salary scale up to five years.
“We recommend that we look at that for the non-certified folks and let them count up to five years time (in the military) as part of their years of experience,” Farmer told the BOE. “We’ve never done that in the past.”
The proposal will be placed on a the agenda of a future BOE meeting, and would be voted on in time to be placed in the upcoming 2022-23 school budget. If approved it would take affect July 1.
Director of schools Matt Hixson said non-certified employees would then receive a letter inviting them to apply for that military credit.
Similar to when the BOE voted to give non-certified staff credit for previous employment in their field, they would then likely have a Sept. 30 deadline to submit an application for that benefit. Upon being verified their location on the salary scale would be adjusted and they would receive back pay retroactive to July 1.
“Hopefully as word gets out they’ll get those forms in early,” Farmer noted.
“That’s a nice pay bump for some vets,” said BOE member Boyd McClure.
“They served out country,” Board member Judy Trent added.
Hixson said it’s not known at this time how any employees this would move forward on the salary scale, or how much additional money would have ot be budgeted for salaries.