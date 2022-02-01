The Hawkins County Board of Education is expected to make a formal commitment of up to $2 million toward a new vocational school at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park.
On Jan. 27 the BOE held a facilities workshop where it agreed to place approval of the $2 million commitment on the agenda for the Feb. 3 BOE meeting.
Career and Technical Education supervisor Brandon Williams told the board during the workshop that a “very rough estimate” for the the new facility is $9.5 million, which is based on current cost-per-square-foot projected by the architect.
Williams asked the BOE at the workshop to make a financial commitment in hopes of attracting support for the facility from other funding sources including the Tennessee General Assembly which will hopefully support the project in the Governor’s 2022 budget.
The new CTE facility would be located at the Phipps Bend Industrial Park on property across the street from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology campus. The facility would offer countywide CTE courses for students from Volunteer, Cherokee and Clinch high schools.
The BOE’s financial commitment to the project is essential for getting a jump start on securing funding for the project, Williams told the BOE.
“We’re looking for grant funding, we’re looking for others outside of this area to contribute, but until we have funding secured on our side it’s difficult to get them to commit to anything,” William said. “It’s almost impossible to find grants that will allow us apply for grant funding if we don’t have local funding matched to some degree.”
Williams said he will also ask the County Commission to contribute to the local match.
After local funds have been committed to the project, Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville) has agreed to present the project to the Budget Committee to try to get it worked into Gov. Lee’s budget for 2022, Williams said.
“The window of time for us to pull this off is shrinking rapidly,” Williams added. “I have to say in speaking with Rep. Hicks he’s very supportive of this project. If it were up to him and if he had the power to do so I think he would get it worked into the Governor’s budget today.”
Williams added, “This ($2 million local commitment) is really going to help him convince the rest of the folks on that committee to put it forward to the full legislative body. ... If we miss this window we’re looking at a year delay for state funding. That is worrisome for me because there are other projects similar to this that are going to be on the docket this year.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson suggested that if the BOE was willing to invest $1.5 million in artificial turf for the two high school football fields, “We ought to be looking in the neighborhood of $2 million.”
Hixson said that when it comes time to put that $2 million into the school budget, he believes they can leverage some of the savings they’ve accrued thanks to federal COVID funding which offset other expenses, as well as other savings.
“If we take ownership of this as a board and say we are dedicated to this as a priority, and we’re willing to commit our own funding for that end, it speaks very highly of where we have this as a goal for the county,” Hixson added.
Williams provided the BOE with some conceptual drawings of the facility, which drew some “ewws and ahhs” from board members. Williams will release the drawings publicly next month at the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce meeting where he will be addressing county business leaders seeking their support for the project as well.
The BOE agreed at its Jan. 24 workshop to add a resolution to the Feb. 3 meeting agenda, committing up to $2 million to the new CTE facility.
“We just need to show that Hawkins County Schools is serious about building this facility, moving Hawkins County forward and developing a labor force where we can recruit industry so our children can stay here,” said Board Chairman Chris Christian.