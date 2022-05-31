The woman killed in a Memorial Day boating accident on South Holston Lake was identified as Samantha Jo Hess, 23, of Kingsport.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency reported that Hess was killed in a boating accident involving a deck boat and a personal watercraft around 6 p.m.
The TWRA reported that a deck boat with three occupants on board collided with a PWC carrying two passengers just upstream of 421 bridge access area and Laurel Marina.
The male operator of the PWC and Hess were transported by boat back to 421 access area where they were met by emergency services. The male victim was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center with serious injuries and Hess was pronounced dead at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
Both PWC occupants were wearing personal flotation devices. No one on board the deck boat was injured.
Fatality at Watts Bar Lake
The body of a 19-year-old, Rhea County woman was recovered Monday from Watts Bar Lake.
According to reports, Madison Taylor entered the water from a boat to swim and did not resurface.
TWRA Officers along with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Rescue, Meigs County Rescue, Bradley County Dive Team, and Hamilton County Dive Team searched in 40 to 50 feet of water above the dam.
Taylor’s body was located using the TWRA Remote Operated Vehicle after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team located a point of interest on the lake bottom with a towfish sonar. Taylor’s body was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The TWRA reorted that the two fatalities remain under investigation. There have been 12 boating-related fatalities in Tennessee far this year.
“With fuel prices higher than in the past, we saw a number of boats anchored out in coves or rafted up together,” said TWRA Boating Investigator, Capt. Matt Majors. “The amount of just running up and down the lake seemed to be less, although the popular lakes and rivers were still very busy with many calls for service for wildlife officers. Our wildlife officers did see a number of designated operators but also made many arrests for boating under the influence around the state."
Two other incidents resulted in serious injuries and there was one involving property damage. TWRA officers made 25 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the weekend.
Hawkins County incident
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad responded Monday to a report of a Water Rescue on Cherokee Lake near Legacy Bay in Mooresburg after a man was reported in the water appearing not to be breathing.
Emergency Crews made contact with the man and discovered him breathing and is suffering from a medical emergency. The man was treated by Hawkins County EMS.