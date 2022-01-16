On January 6, 2021, hundreds of angry demonstrators breached the U.S. Capital building in an effort to “stop the steal” of the 2020 Presidential Election.
Former President Donald Trump had addressed the crowd shortly before they marched down the street to confront Capitol Police Officers who had put barricades around the building. In the ensuing chaos, numerous police officers and demonstrators were severely injured.
Ultimately, one Capitol Police Officer died as a result of the events of the day, and a female Veteran was shot dead by Security Officers as she tried to breach the door to the Senate Chamber. All because they erroneously believed they could stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the election results and officially declaring Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the winners.
You see, the demonstrators were misled into believing that the presidential election has been “stolen” by the Democrats overseeing the election results to ensure that Joe and Kamal would win. The truth is that the 2020 Presidential Election was “Purchased” by the International Billionaires Boys Club, who hated Donald Trump and wanted him out of the office at all costs.
The problem with Donald was that as a former member of the Club, he had left the organization, become a man of the people, a “Rogue” President who they could not control, and put “America First”, instead of their “New World Order” first policy.
Knowing that Joe had been Vice-President during the administration of President Barack Obama, when the Boys Club had its way on a regular basis, they formulated a plan several years before the 2020 election to get Trump out and Biden into the Oval Office. Since they owned all the major TV News Networks, Newspapers, and internet social media services, they could trash President Trump, all day, every day while he was in office.
Did you ever notice how from 2018 to the election of 2020 that you never saw a “good” picture of Trump? Every one that I saw had him making some weird, strange looking expression on his face. Did you ever notice how the female reporters covering a story on Trump on the major television news networks would always have a horrible frown on their face when talking about Trump, but always had joyous, gleeful smiles on their faces when talking about Joe and Kamala? This was all preplanned and orchestrated by their bosses in the Boys Club who own all those media networks.
When you control 95 percent of the media in the U.S., you can sway the American public to vote any way you want. Constantly bombarding them with stories of what a horrible, untrustworthy person Trump was, and getting him impeached twice would have a negative influence on a lot of voters. The impeachment charges could not be proven but the damage was done.
These Billionaires had learned from Hitler and Stalin the power of propaganda. By always showing your opponents as ugly, stupid, sub-standard people, the people will not vote for them. By showing your chosen candidates as caring, good people, the masses will vote for them. It’s all showmanship and acting.
During the election, the Billionaires managed to get 900 million dollars into the campaign coffers to elect Joe and Kamala. They probably spent more than that in the two years preceding the election to discredit
President Trump at every turn. They also had Democratic “Volunteers” (who were well paid) in all major cities doing voter registration and community service work for poor minority individuals, who normally would not vote. After signing them up to vote, they would befriend them, transport them around town, get them signed up for social services and tell them to vote for their friends….
The Democratic Candidates. These people had no idea of what the issues were, but did know that their “friends” were helping them out and telling them to vote Democratic.
The Boys were also smart enough to advise Joe to pick a Black Female as his running mate. This insured that he would get a very large percentage of Black and Female voters, who are a huge nationwide voting block. Granted Donald got 85 percent of the White Male voters, but they are now a minority. The Hispanic vote probably split 50-50. The Eastern Hispanics of Cuban, Columbian, Venezuelan and Puerto Rican heritage went pro-Trump.
The Western Hispanics of Mexican and Central American heritage went pro-Biden. So when you add up all the numbers, Biden does win by five million “purchased” votes. Sorry misled guys, it wasn’t “stolen”, it was easily “bought.” And now 700 of you are facing Federal Felonies in court and probably are going to jail or prison. If you had really understood who stole the election, you would have demonstrated at the headquarters of the businesses who gave huge amounts of money to the Super Pacs who funded the Joe and Kamala campaign.
You also might have investigated and exposed the people behind the scenes who paid the “Volunteers” who transported large numbers of voters on Election Day to the voting precincts to vote for Joe and Kamala. There was a political boss named Boss Tweed who used to round up and pay immigrants in New York City to vote for his handpicked candidates in the mid 1800’s. This insured his illegal grip on the City would endure for decades…and of course, it made him a very rich man. Apparently, times have not changed.
Sorry misled mob, you should have confronted the cause of the election fraud, not the end result of it. Because even if you could have stopped the vote that day, by the next day the vote would have been held after the U.S. Military forcibly removed you from the Capitol Building. So what would you have gained? 24 hours.
James C. Weart is a retired criminal defense attorney who now resides in Rogersville, TN. He is also the author of COMMON SENSE – A REAL PARTY MOVEMENT. You can email him at jamesweartcrimlaw@gmail.com