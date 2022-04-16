S & J Wholesale has been a part of the Mooresburg community for many years.
Best known for wholesale frozen foods, they offer many more products. The business is owned by Stephanie and Jeff Townsley, a wife and husband team.
Stephanie’s family has a long history in retail in the Mooresburg area; her grandparents had a store, Carl’s Service Station, and her dad, known as J.M. Lovin, had Lovin Food Service.
In all, five members of Stephanie’s family have had stores in the area. On May 6, 2010, S & J Wholesale was opened.
Although there are sales to restaurants, churches and other businesses, Stephanie says that most sales are to the local public. She also says that they sell food for parties and weddings.
She added that some of the big selling products are “school pizzas, breaded catfish, hamburger patties and hamburger steaks.”
A specialty is “any kind of chicken; fries, nuggets, wings and patties.”
S & J also carries a variety of potato products including crinkle cut fries, steak fries, tater tots and cheddar rounds. A quick tour around the shop also reveals other meat products such as tenderloin, Philly steaks, hot dogs, pork chops, meatloaf, and barbeque pork.
Shrimp, fish and other seafood are in stock. Stephanie adds that they have “all kinds of appetizers including, onion rings, fried pickles and fried green tomatoes.” Fresh produce and Amish butter are also available. They can supply dessert with cheesecakes, pies and cookies. There are stacks of old-fashioned candy near the checkout counter.
The business includes three greenhouses on-site. S & J Wholesale sells hanging baskets and bedding plants. Trays of young tomato and pepper plants fill one section of a greenhouse. Stephanie says they will have the plants ready by April 15, when people will be planting their gardens. They also have memorial flowers available.
Stephanie says they also have seasonal items such as ham and rolls for Easter, turkeys, spiral hams and fruit baskets for Christmas and all sorts of grilling supplies for summer.
When you visit S & J Wholesale Stephanie and Jeff will make you feel welcome and are happy to answer any questions about their products. Long-time employee Ed Cook is eager to serve customers, too. S & J Wholesale is more than a business. It is a valuable community resource. Stephanie says “We didn’t have to shut down during the pandemic, we able to keep supplies.” Customers can call orders in and curbside pick-up is offered.
S & J Wholesale is located at 129 Big Hill Road in Mooresburg.
They are open 9-6 Monday through Friday and 9-3 on Saturday. The phone number is 423-293-3011.