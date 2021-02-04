“We know that only love can conquer hate,” Bobbi Smith told the Review.
Smith explained that she and other Care NET CCC members hope to show the community a physical representation of this idea through what she described as a “healing” quilt that Care NET, along with several other Hawkins County residents, banded together to make by hand.
Care NET CCC, which stands for Care Northeast Tennessee Community Conservation Committee, is a branch of the Sierra Club that is focused on “protecting, preserving and enjoying nature and the environment in East Tennessee.”
The large quilt memorializes 22 different black people who lost their lives due to racially-motivated violence throughout history.
The quilt’s message spans nearly 57 years of racial violence, with squares honoring the three young girls who were killed in the 1963 16th Street Church Bombing in Birmingham, Alabama as well as George Floyd, who was killed in custody of the Minneapolis police in May of 2020.
Each contributor to the quilt researched and sewed a commemoratory quilt square for one person who was killed through racial violence—some participants even took on more than one square. Each participant’s research was then compiled into a booklet that displays a photo of the corresponding quilt square next to the story behind the square.
Both the quilt as well as copies of the booklet will be on display at Price Public for three Saturdays in February in honor of Black History Month.
The members looked to a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as an inspiration for the theme of the quit. It is also printed on the very first page of the corresponding booklet.
The quote reads in part, “This call for a worldwide fellowship that lifts neighborly concern beyond one’s tribe, race, class, and nation is in reality a call for an all-embracing and unconditional love for all mankind.”
Idea for the quilt
“When there started to be counter-protests to the Black Lives Matter protests back in the summer, we just felt like we had to get involved,” Smith told the Review.
Smith is the secretary for Care NET CCC.
In fact, members of Care Net CCC had planned to meet at Swift Park back in June of 2020 for “prayer and dialogue” with members of Hasson Street Christian Church.
However, rumors started circulating around Hawkins County and on social media platforms that a possible protest involving Black Lives Matter or Antifa was planned for downtown Rogersville.
When it became apparent that a counter-event was going to happen just a couple of blocks away, in downtown, Smith told the Review that the RPD called a Care NET representative to discuss their event and recommended that they consider postponing for their own safety.
The counter-protest did take place, but Care NET CCC members postponed their event until the following week.
Smith explained that, the following week, a group of 50 people made up of Care NET members as well as other community members gathered at Swift Park and had “a wonderful dialogue.”
An in-depth article on the counter-protest and the confusion surrounding it will be linked to the online version of this article and can be found at www.therogersvillereview.com.
“Everyone in Care NET and at Price Public Community Center was very supportive, but it was honestly frightening this summer,” Smith told the Review.
It was this series of events that Smith said got Care NET CCC members “all shook up” and sparked the idea for the quilt.
When members of the New Panthers Initiative, a Johnson-city based organization held a protest in downtown Rogersville just a few weeks later, members of Care NET CCC took part in the protest while wearing pink t-shirts that they made especially for the occasion. The shirts said “Love Wins” and featured a heart in the center.
Members also played their ukuleles and sang songs of peace.
“If was sort of a diffusing,” member Joanne Irvin said.
A healing quilt
A few weeks after the protests, Care NET CCC member Wendy Ritchey came up with the idea for the quilt.
Ritchey had spent many years as an art therapist. Smith told the Review that Ritchey initially suggested Care NET CCC members create the quilt as a form of therapy for trauma.
“Not just our trauma, but just think of the country’s trauma,” Smith told the Review of the idea. “Black people keep getting killed needlessly. As you will see when you read the booklet (about the quilt), the reasons for these killings are so random.”
“It’s something that will keep on going,” Care Net member Rocio Loor told the Review.
The contributors to the quilt are spread-out over Hawkins County, and some even live in surrounding counties. As Smith explained, it was often difficult to get all of the squares together to be quilted.
“Members would work on their square at home and then mail it to Wendy,” Smith said.
Several members would also host specific work days to collectively work on their squares. Once they had each finished their individual squares, they worked to sew them together.
They then took the sewn together pieces to Alicia Salzman, who then quilted it by hand.
The idea for the quilt was suggested in July of 2020, and they brought their portion to Salzman in January. It then took Salzman three weeks of work to hand quilt it.
Cecilia Gunnell then built the quilt stand out PVC pipes.
About the squares
Smith made both the quilt squares commemorating George Floyd and Brionna Taylor.
“Everybody had a different reason for getting involved, but, for my sister and I, we grew up in Minneapolis, just four blocks from where George Floyd was killed,” Smith said. “So, it felt very personal for us. We also have a lot of African American family members. It was just something we had to do.”
Smith explained that, once the members began researching, they discovered that the list of victims of racial violence just “went on and on.”
“When you read over these stories (in the booklet), it makes you want to just cry,” Smith said.
Member Joanne Irvin, told the Review that, because of this, the quilt is still unfinished.
“We’d like to see more squares be made that we could add to it,” Irvin said. “We want to just keep building and building in memoriam.”
This may be in the form of additions to the quilt or the creation of additional quilts—the group still isn’t sure.
Within the booklet the members created, a photo of each quilt square is displayed next to a few paragraphs of research about the subject of the square.
“You can read all these words and words, but that’s why Stella Pyles suggested that we add a photo of the quilt square,” Smith said. “So, when you take that home, you have a memory of that square that you can touch and feel.”
Quilt will be on display three Saturdays in February
Smith explained that, at first, the members weren’t sure exactly where to display their hard work.
Casandra Palmer of Price Public Community Center had actually created a square for the quilt. In talking about the quilt, Smith explained that the two came up with the idea of displaying it at Price Public in February in honor of Black History Month.
Price Public will be open to the public on Feb. 6, 20 and 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the community to view the quilt, pick up an information booklet and have some refreshments.
Space is limited, as the event will adhere to the CDC’s recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines.
No one will be turned away, but Price Public will cap the number of people allowed inside the building at one time to adhere to these guidelines.
Several quilt contributors will also be available at the event to talk about the quilt and the meaning behind each square.
Additionally, t-shirts and informational pamphlets from East Tennessee PBS’s Black in Appalachia project will be available.
Donations are suggested. All of the proceeds will be split between Price Public, ETPBS and Care NET.
Smith will also be selling copies of the book “How to be an Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi.
Smith told the Review that, after the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, she was inspired by an article from Time Magazine on Congressman Andy Kim of New Jersey, who was pictured on his hands and knees picking garbage off the floor of the Capital that midnight.
“He said, ‘sometimes you can only do a small thing,’” Smith said. “This quilt was very emotionally gratifying for us, but it’s a small thing.”