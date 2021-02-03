Bulls Gap, Tenn. – A complaint for a blocked roadway led to multiple people being arrested for drug possession.
On January 29, 2021, Deputy Dustin Winter received a complaint in reference to vehicles parked in the roadway on Harmon Street in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Upon arrival, Deputy Winter made contact with multiple subjects and identified the homeowners as Jason Harris, 41, and Jamie Southerland, 37.
Jason Harris provided a false name upon Deputy Winter’s initial investigation and fled on foot. As Deputy Winter continued his investigation, he located a metal container outside the residence that contained approximately 7.8 grams of methamphetamine.
Both Harris and Southerland were suspects in an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. Narcotics officers responded to the residence and spoke to Jamie Southerland, whom gave consent to search the home. During a search, officers recovered an additional 17 grams of methamphetamine and less than 1⁄2 ounce of marijuana.
Corey Harris, 21, was located inside the residence and found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder. While continuing the investigation, deputies came in contact with Danielle Hall, 18.
While searching her vehicle officers located a marijuana cigarette. Jason Rogers, 48, was also located on scene. During a search of his vehicle officers located syringes with a clear liquid believed to be suboxone. Southerland, Corey Harris, Hall, and Rogers were arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail. Jason Harris was arrested a short time later during a traffic stop near his residence.
Jason E. Harris, DOB: 11/24/1979, 100 Harmon St., Bulls Gap, Tennessee - Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Evading Arrest
- Criminal Impersonation
Jamie May Southerland, DOB: 10/09/1984, 100 Harmon St., Bulls Gap, Tennessee
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver
- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Maintaining a Dwelling where Narcotics are Stored
Corey Dewayne Harris, DOB: 04/06/1999, 807 Cleveland Ave., Morristown, Tennessee - Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Danielle Paige Hall, DOB: 02/22/2002, 807 Cleveland Ave., Morristown, Tennessee - Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Jason Rogers, DOB: 11/07/1972, 230 McMillian Rd., Mosheim, Tennessee
- Possession of Schedule III Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia