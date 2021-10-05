What a blessed day we experienced Saturday, Oct. 2 at the TMSAA XC State Championships.
I’m so grateful to have witnessed the growth of these kids throughout the year(s) as competitors, athletes, and teammates. This program has grown over the past six years becoming a program that produces athletes that want to perform at their highest level. To say I’m proud is an understatement!!! They represented our school with class and determination.
- The boys had their highest finish in school history led by 4 outstanding 8th graders finishing 5th in the State out of 15 teams.
- Holden Sattler ran the best race of his career peaking at just the right time. He finished with a 1 minute PR of 12:08.61 to earn ALL STATE accolades & 5th place out of 127 runners!!! In 6th grade in his 1st State appearance Holden finished 94th in 14:08.65. This shows what hard work and perseverance can accomplish.
- Noah Hawk also ran the best race of his career to produce an 11 second PR of 12:42.22 dipping under 13 minutes for the 3rd race in a row. He came in the top 20 finishing in 16th!!! He showed major growth since his last year’s appearance at State where he finished in the 80th spot with a time of 14.12.35. What an impressive run.
- These two team captains have been with the program all 3 years and have trusted…I could not be more proud of them. They both had an amazing season!!!
- First year runner Braydon Haun came in this year and made himself right at home providing his competitive fire and work ethic. He finished with a 27 second career PR to finish in 53rd with a time of 13:38.70. What a great debut season he has produced.
- Second year runner Clay Houck has really upped his game this year by consistently pushing himself in practice and it has certainly paid off as he has peaked the past two races dipping in the 13’s with a 4 second career PR to finish 57th in 13:45.57. This was a huge improvement over his last year’s State performance where he finished 110 with a time of 15:33.77 a nearly 2 minute PR.
- Seventh grader Isaac Bryan who will be looked to as a leader next year has worked hard in and out of season to improve. This hard work has certainly paid off as he also peaked at the right time. He dipped into the 15’s for the 3rd race in a row with a 5 second career PR of 15:15.41 to finish in 97th. He improved his last year’s State time by nearly 2 minutes. We’re excited to see what his 8th grade year holds.
- Newcomer Kaleb Turner continues to show a great deal of promise as he is now healthy. In his 1st State appearance he finished with a time of 15:46.66. We can’t wait to watch his gains as he can begin to train consistently. We are expecting big things from Kaleb next year.
- In his 1st State appearance second year runner Will Phillips has been our most consistent runner. He has progressively improved the last three races, and had a huge career State PR of 30 seconds finishing in 19:31.41 which shows great promise for next year. We are so excited to watch him progress in the off season and in his 8th grade season.
- On the girls side we had two athletes qualify for the TMSAA State Championships and they both had impressive performances.
- Elizabeth Coward has worked in and out of season and consistently pushes the boys in practice. She made her second consecutive State appearance and finished in the top 15 at 14th out of 127 runners!!! She had an impressive race with a time of 13:56.39. Last year in her State debut she finished 22nd in 14:20.46. What great gains. We can’t wait to see what she accomplishes her 8th grade year.
- 1st year runner Mariam Elkammash in her 1st State appearance had a great race finishing in 43rd place with a time of 15:39.54. She has been a wonderful addition to our team and we can’t wait to watch her in her 8th grade season.
- If your child is in 5th-7th grade and wants to be a part of something special please encourage them to join RCSXC. They will be surrounded by kids that are great role models, & will certainly be introduced to working hard for themselves but more importantly their TEAM. Let’s keep striving and building.
Thanks so much to my parents that have helped in anyway this season from pinning on bibs, tent set up/break down, cheering on the courses, taking pic. You’re truly the BEST & I couldn’t do it without you.