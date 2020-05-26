MOORESBURG — A woman who called 911 Dispatch on Sunday, May 17, asking for a helicopter later told authorities who responded that country music star Blake Shelton was “trying to kill her”, that there was a “man in the woods with a knife”, that she and country star Eric Church were “dating”, and that country star Dolly Parton was “flying in to see her tonight”, was arrested for a second time the following day after making similar implausible complaints.
SUNDAY, MAY 17, 2020 INCIDENT
Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Williams, who responded to the call on Sunday evening, May 17, said that Mary Linnie Myers, 48, of Robbins Lane, Mooresburg, “had severe slurred speech, was unsteady on her feet, and there was also the smell of alcoholic beverage coming from her person”.
According to the report, Deputy Blake Zion had been dispatched to the same address twice earlier that same day for a similar “complaint” regarding Shelton.
Hawkins Co. 911 advised that the 911 calls were being transferred from Grainger County.
“I did not observe anybody around Mary’s camper or anything that would cause immediate danger to Mary,” Williams wrote. “I observed an open bottle of vodka on Mary’s table in the camper.”
Myers was charged with Misuse of 911 and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking. A date of May 18, 2020, was set for her initial appearance in Sessions Court.
MONDAY, MAY 18, 2020 INCIDENT
About 8:30 p.m. on May 18, Deputy Hunter Newton was dispatched to the same address after Myers again called Hawkins 911 Dispatch for a “non-emergency situation”.
Myers allegedly claimed that “Blake Shelton was supposed to come pick her up and take her somewhere”.
The deputy said he could see empty beer cans on the table and a bottle of vodka on the counter.
“She (Myers) also stated that she had been drinking margaritas,” the report indicated. “Mary also stated that her bodyguard ordered her dead. Mary also thought that the National Guard was after her, and she also stated that someone stole her jar of peanut butter.”
According to the report, she had previously called 911 around 8 p.m. that evening and stated the same thing.
Myers was arrested and booked on a new charge of making 911 calls in non-emergency situations and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail, where a May 20, 2020 appearance was scheduled in Sessions Court.
