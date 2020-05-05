SURGOINSVILLE -- George Malpas, age 85, of Surgoinsville, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at NHC Healthcare, in Greenville, SC.
George was born in Trenton, New Jersey, and was a graduate of Sewanee University. He was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force, after which he began his career in forestry with the National Forest Service.
George loved the outdoors and his passion for learning about and preserving nature showed in the cattle farm he took care of for 53 years.
George was a loving husband and father and was always dedicated to his church. He was married to the love of his life, Barbara, for more than 60 years.
George retired from TVA - John Sevier Steam Plant. He was a member of Rogersville Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Robin Malpas; parents, Leonard and Lillian Morgan Malpas; and brother, Richard Malpas.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara; daughter, Kim Bright and husband, Jimmy, of Mauldin, SC; son, Jim Malpas and wife, Karen; grandchildren; Thomas Malpas, Katherine Malpas and Sarah Malpas, all of Thompson's Station, TN, Tyler Sanders, of Greenville, SC, Erin Allen and husband, Josh, of Williamston, SC.
A private funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Rodney Norris officiating. A private burial will follow in McKinney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rogersville Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 309 W. Kyle St., Rogersville, TN 37857.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Malpas family.
