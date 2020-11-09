Polly Penley

Polly Gene Robinette Penley, age 90, of Greeneville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center. She retired for North American Phillips (Magnavox) with 40 plus years of service and was a member of Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover C. “Pete” Penley; parents, Carson and Clara Goan Robinette; brother, M.C. Robinette, Jr., and wife, Barbara; sisters, Eula Kate Sexton, Evelyn Jessee, and husband, Arnold, Millicent Thacker, and husband, Earl; and one great-grandson.
She is survived by her brother, Wayne Robinette, and wife, Shirley; special great-grandson, Zack Wilds, who resided with her; special daughter-in-law, Glenda Jones; two sons, Kyle and Warren Gene Penley; four grandchildren, Brandy, Alexander, Alisha, and Shane; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She will lie in state from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home and from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at Marion Robinette Memorial Primitive Baptist Church. Graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Providence (County Line) Cemetery with Elder Everette Weems officiating. Friends and family are asked to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and wear facial coverings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence Cemetery, Joyce Weems, 241 McCloud Church Road, Rogersville, TN 37857.