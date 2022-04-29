The Hawkins County Commission voted Monday to hire Community Development Partners to oversee reporting and management of federal ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding distribution at a fee of 2.5 percent.
That would add up to a maximum fee of $275,000, which would be drawn from the county’s $11.4 million in ARPA funding.
It wasn’t a consensus vote, however as some commissioners including Mike Herrell suggested that the First Community Development District be offered another opportunity at the contract in light of the recent appointment of new FTDD director Mike Harrison.
County budget director Eric Buchanan noted that in January the mayor’s office sent out an RFQ (request for qualifications) to Community Development Partners (CDP) and FTDD, as well as a public advertisement for RFQs in the newspaper. Only CDP responded at that time.
Harrison was previously was a member of the state House of Representatives serving Hawkins and Hancock counties. It was announced earlier this month he’d be taking over as director of the FTDD in May.
FTDD provides state and federal grant management services to cities and counties across the region.
Herrell made a motion Monday to table the CDP resolution.
“From what I understand only one bid came in on this,” Herrell told the commission Monday. “I think since Mike Harrison has come back to the First Tennessee Development (District), I’d like for the commission to give him a chance and see if they’re interested in doing this project, instead of paying $275,000.”
Herrell asked if there was a reason the CDP contract approval couldn’t be postponed.
“The sooner it passes the sooner we can move on with vetting out the different project the commission would like to move forward with,” Buchanan said.
Herrell’s motion to table was defeated by a vote of 14-6 with commissioners George Bridwell, Raymond Jessee, Danny Avis, Hannah Winegar, Donnie Talley and Herrell in favor.
Hawkins County’s ARPA funds must be allocated before Dec. 31, 2024, and must be spent by Dec. 31, 2026
Hawkins County is also eligible for $6.4 million in Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation grants earmarked specifically for county and municipal water and sewer projects. Those funds are part of the states ARPA allocations, and grant applications are due in November.
Although CDP has been suggested as the grant writer for the TDEC water projects as well, that wasn’t part of the contract approved Monday.
The main reason for hiring CDP is to ensure that the county awards money to eligible projects, and all federal reporting is submitted properly for each project. The concern is that improperly awarded ARPA funds would require a refund of local funds.
On Monday the commission also voted 20-0 to reinstate the Ad Hoc Committee, which had been dissolved by Budget Committee chairman Rick Brewer in April.
Commissioner Valarie Goins noted that the Ad Hoc Committee has been hearing ARPA funding requests and making recommendations. She asked why the county needs both the Ad Hoc Committee and CDP.
Ad Hoc Committee chairman Mark DeWitte noted that they’re just a recommending body, and they don’t have the same knowledge as CDP regarding what projects are eligible or ineligible for ARPA funding.
“From the very first meeting of the Ad Hoc Committee we started suggesting we’re going to need someone to help us with this,” DeWitte noted. “There were extensive requirements for the expenditure of this ARPA money, but one of the ones that was a no-question type expenditure is to hire somebody to make sure this money is spent the right way. … We don’t have the knowledge that it takes to make sure what we recommend can meet the requirements.”
Aside from utilizing CDPs knowledge, there’s also a time and manpower issue within the county mayor’s office for managing the paperwork.
“The mayor’s office doesn’t have the time necessary to vet out all these projects,” Buchanan told the commission. “We’re covered up with the day-to-day operations, so having someone else when you guys come up with various projects — to have that resource is paramount to us doing this project properly. The ARPA money is allowable to cover this ($275,000 expense).”
The contract was approved 16-4 with Raymond Jessee, Danny Alvis, Hannah Winegar and Donnie Talley opposed.