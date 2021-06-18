ROGERSVILLE – Surgoinsville Middle School will field a volleyball team next year after all, negating the need for a co-op team with Church Hill Middle School, making moot much discussion about the issue leading up to, and including, a special called meeting of the Hawkins County Board of Education’s Athletic Committee Tuesday night.
“We do have a coach in place and a girls volleyball team in place at Surgoinsville Middle School,” board member Chris Christian announced at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting. “It is the intention of this board to never have to co-op any sport if it’s not necessary. We don’t intend to take that lightly. There are protocols in place. There are procedures in place that assures that only this board can make that determination.”
The issue arose at the board’s previous meeting when it had approved 10 of 12 presented sports co-ops teams, but postponed the approval of the new, proposed combination for further discussion.
“It’s the intent of this board to not take the identity away from any one of our schools. Now, if we get into a situation where we don’t have enough for a volleyball team or a basketball team or a baseball team or a softball team, and there are students that want to participate, it is the goal of this board and this administration to accommodate those children,” Christian said.
Surgoinsville resident John Williams expressed concern a co-op team could be made permanent.
“If a co-op is needed year-to-year,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson replied, “those have to be approved annually, year after year. They can’t be rolled over. They have to be board-approved every single year. And that board action has to be sent to the TSSAA and TMSAA to get approved and it has to be annually.”
The meeting had been called to discuss potentially combining baseball, softball and volleyball teams from Church Hill and Surgoinsville Middle Schools, causing a bit of an uproar among SMS parents and boosters, who want to maintain the two schools’ identities.
At Tuesday’s meeting, it was announced it wouldn’t be necessary, after all, to merge the two schools’ baseball and softball teams, and that a recent flyer had drawn adequate response from SMS students to field a volleyball team next season, as well.
By then, however, much discussion – some a bit emotionally-charged – was had about the mergers, as well as the lack of communication regarding the hiring of coaches.
Jim Ailshie, and his wife, Niki who have a rising eighth-grade son at SMS, each spoke at the meeting.
“I have just been extremely upset about how everything has been handled anywhere – at Surgoinsville Middle, at Volunteer, at Cherokee,” Niki Ailshie said. “It doesn’t matter, because it seems like there are too many chiefs and not enough Indians.
“We have so many people interviewing for a school position that normally comes from within. Just like Judy (Trent) said at the last meeting, that’s what you did when you were hired. You said, ‘If I hire you, you’re going to coach, right? If I need you to coach, if I need you to do this, if I need you to do that, you’re going to do it,’” she said.
“Mr. Hixson said, at the last meeting, that sometimes due to facility needs, or lack of turnout, or due to a lack of finding coaches, that may be a reason that you co-op,” she said.
“Well, Surgoinsville doesn’t have a track, right? And we have several state champions out at Surgoinsville Middle School. And what did they do? They ran around the school, they ran around the football field, and then they even traveled to Volunteer,” Ailshie said.
“You’ve got (Cherokee) Coach (Chad) Laster’s daughter, who, he’s the coach at Cherokee, my husband is the coach at Volunteer, and you have children that went to the state meet from a school that doesn’t have a track. So, you can’t tell me that facilities are in the way,” she said.
Jim Ailshie, the current track and cross country coach at Volunteer, stated that during his tenure as the principal at Surgoinsville Middle School, the school had championship baseball and football teams.
“It really just enhanced the positive culture within the school having the successful sports programs and building the self-esteem of the children,” he said.
“I am real appreciative of the school board’s decision for not allowing co-operative sports programs for Surgoinsville Middle School,” Ailshie said after the meeting. “The intent of the co-operative sports programs is to add additional sports programs to a school, not to take away. It is still unclear to me how this was even considered or became an agenda item at the last school board meeting without any input from the Surgoinsville Community.
“I am just thankful for the school board intervening in this matter on behalf of the Surgoinsville students,” Ailshie said.
“The other issue I have as a parent is that the school system did not hire a boys’ basketball coach prior to the end of the school year when they had one readily available and willing to coach in Richard McFarland, a 29-year teacher and former championship basketball coach of Surgoinsville Middle School,” Ailshie said.
“As a result, our boys have not had tryouts, practices or summer team camps as all of the other local middle school teams in the area. It would be like me taking a bunch of kids to a track meet without any training. Without the proper preparation, they have basically set these boys up to fail, which to me is very unfortunate,” Ailshie said.
“I understand Surgoinsville Middle School has had three different principals in the last three years but this is no fault of the kids and they should not have been denied an opportunity for success,” he said.
“Surgoinsville has a great basketball tradition dating back to Bill Kirkpatrick in the early 1950’s, who went on to be an All-SEC basketball player at Auburn, so basketball means a great deal to the people of Surgoinsville,” he said.
“Let’s hope through all of this we can get back to running our schools at a local level and allow the new administration to make decisions first and foremost on behalf of the kids with input from the Surgoinsville community,” Ailshie said.
Ailshie said during the meeting, “I just want to express disappointment that our voices weren’t heard” about the hiring of a new basketball coach.
Christian said he had a question regarding the turmoil at Surgoinsville Middle.
“Why?” he said. “Do we have a coach in place?”
At that point, new SMS Principal Krista Mann addressed the gathering.
“We were able to get a volleyball coach in place,” she said. “I sent out a survey last week just to sort of see if we had some student buy-in to get a team at Surgoinsville Middle School. We’re going to have a team, which is good. I’m very excited about that. I was a volleyball player. I want to see volleyball be a thing. I played all throughout my time in high school. That’s a big sport for me.
“As far as basketball is concerned, we are going to have a team. We have a coach. His name is Gregory Barnett. And we are allowing for teams to come into the building. I need to know when coaches are using the building before I can do that. We wanted to meet after this meeting because I needed to sort of see what came out of this meeting and I needed to know what the plan of action was as far as a volleyball co-op.
“Now that’s not really an issue. So, moving forward, we have a meeting with some of our head coaches (Wednesday) morning and start talking about when is our gym available. We’re going to start getting kids into practice. I guess I ask for a little grace. I’m new at the school. I want to build the program. I want to build this community. My papaw was from this community. He passed away several years ago but he would be very tickled that we’re coming in here and we’re going to build this school. He loved this community,” Mann said.
Mann encouraged community members to visit her at her office and present concerns to her.
A new co-op between Church Hill and Surgoinsville Middle for volleyball had been brought up at the June 3 meeting of the school board when it had approved many of the county schools’ other sports co-ops, which came about when one school either did not have enough students to make up a sports team or did not have the resources that another school had.
For example, Cherokee and Volunteer High Schools have combined teams in bowling, wrestling and swimming. Volunteer students participate on the Cherokee bowling team, while Cherokee students participate on Volunteer’s swim team and wrestling team.