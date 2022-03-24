A Hawkins County man was served with a Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment warrant Monday accusing him of contractor fraud in the amount of $55,700.
Richard Van Shirey, 48, 379 Pressmens Home Road, Rogersville was named in a Feb. 1 sealed indictment charging him with Class C felony contractor fraud. He faces 3-6 years if convicted.
The indictment alleges that on Nov. 10 of last year Shirey knowingly, and with intent to defraud, failed to refund $55,700 paid under a new home construction contract after 10 days of a written receipt of request for refund due to no substantial portion of the new construction having been performed.
Shirey was released from the Hawkins County Jail Tuesday on $20,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on April 29.
Other recent Criminal Court actions
Michael Snyder, 46, of Morristown, was extradited from North Carolina to the Hawkins County Jail on March 18 to answer two counts of aggravated assault that were placed as a result of a June 1, 2021 sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury sealed indictment. The charges stem from a May 21, 2020 incident on VFW Road in Bulls Gap in which Snyder, who was wanted at the time, allegedly pointed a gun at deputies and was shot. He was arrested earlier this month on the Hawkins County sealed indictment warrant in Cherokee, N.C. and was being held on $30,000 bond pending arraignment April 29 in Criminal Court.
Misty Michelle Sabins, 40, 1034 Grassy Valley Road, Whitesburg, was served with a sealed indictment warrant on March 9 charging her with identity theft, two counts of criminal impersonation, fraudulent use of a credit card, and three counts of theft under $1,000. She was released from jail on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment in Criminal Court April 29.
Steven Anthony Greer, 37, 482 Burem Road, Rogersville, was arrested March 8 on a failure to appear warrant from Criminal Court that was issued March 3. Greer was being held without bond pending an appearance in Criminal Court on April 29 on charges including possession of meth with intent to deliver, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, violation of the Drug Free School Zone Act, two counts of simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan Michael Stroop, 31, 104 Wood Lane, Surgoinsville, was sentenced on Feb. 24 to 30 days in jail, 11 months and 29 days on supervised probation, and $2,987 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to simple possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license 2nd offense.
Tyler Lee Boggs, 25, 1458 Knowood Street, Morristown, was sentenced on Feb. 24 to 180 days in jail, 8 years of supervised probation, and $9,202 in fines and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to three counts of possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Hobert Cecil Dotson Jr., 47, 135 McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville was sentenced on Feb. 24 to two years and one day of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,321 in fines and fees in exchange for a guilty plea to maintaining a dwelling for drug use.
Pamela Kay McLean, 52, 135 Mclean Hill Dr., Rogersville was sentenced on Feb. 24 to two years and one day of supervised probation and $1,221 in fines and fees in exchange for a guilty plea to maintaining a dwelling for drug use.