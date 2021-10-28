Properly aged and seasoned logs needed to restore Rogersville’s historic Powel Law Office don’t grow on trees, but the city and the county may work out a mutually beneficial deal to assist in the 220-year-old building’s face lift.
An old log cabin that was relocated to Laurel Run Park in the mid-1990s recently collapsed and is creating an eyesore and a safety hazard on the hiking trail the leads into Bays Mountain.
County facility manager Sarah Davis informed the County Commission’s Park Committee Tuesday that Rogersville building inspector Steve Nelson, who oversees historic restoration efforts in the city, had inspected the fallen cabin.
Nelson indicated that some of the logs can be salvaged and used in the restoration project of the Powel Law Office, Davis old the committee. Rogersville has offered to remove the fallen cabin debris from the trail and clean up the site in exchange for use of the logs that can be salvaged.
The Parks Committee only had three of its seven members show up for Tuesday’s meeting, and without a quorum it couldn’t take action or make a recommendation to the full commission.
The three members in attendance, Larry Clonce, Danny Alvis and chairman Jeff Barrett, discussed the city’s offer, and informally agreed that it was a good idea.
Barrett asked Davis to prepare a resolution declaring the cabin as surplus and agreeing to let Rogersville clear it off. That resolution will be on the agenda for the Nov. 22 county commission meeting.
Not much is known about the history of the cabin except that it was dismantled in another relocation and rebuilt at Laurel Run Park in the mid-1990s. Davis said she believes the cabin relocation was a Boy Scout project.
Park manager John Young told the committee Tuesday he has cordoned off the cabin with caution tape because it is a safety hazard.
The Powel Law Office, which is located on Washington Street near the Depot Street intersection, was constructed around 1800 and was the office of Congressman, judge and local attorney Samuel Powel when he moved to Rogersville in 1805.
Rogersville recently completed Phase 1 of the law office restoration which entailed replacement of foundation stones and repointing of existing stones.
A grant will be sought to pay for Phase 2 which will include gutting the interior of the law office, and then replacing logs as needed.
“There’s quite a few rotted logs (in the Powel Law Office) and logs we’ll have to replace because they removed doors and windows from the original configuration,” Nelson told the Review. “Once I looked up there (at the cabin), some of those logs are going to be useable. I might still need another one or two to complete the law office, but I think that’s going to go a long way. I thought the labor to haul them out of there and clean up the site was going to be less than buying the logs. They’re awful hard to find.”
Nelson added, “I don’t know how old those logs are. I just know they look mighty close. I’m no scientist but it looks like the same type of logs the Powel Law Office is made from. The logs had the same patina, the same grain. It’s aged the same kind of gray.”
Nelson said he hopes to get the logs out quick so they don’t deteriorate further. He said the city has a machine narrow enough to make it up the trail to the cabin and get them out.
Nelson is working on cost estimates for Phase 2 of the restoration so that he can apply for the next grant. Acquiring the logs is a big part of Phase 2.
“To do the exterior we’re going to have to gut the interior,” Nelson said. “When you re-chink the logs, you’ve got to get down to the logs all the way. The next phase is going to be gutting the interior, and then replacing the logs and re-chinking.”
Phase 3 would likely be replacing the roof with an authentic 1800 shake roof, and Phase 4 would be restoring the interior to its authentic 1800 appearance.
A specific use for the building hasn’t been established, but it will likely be tourism related.