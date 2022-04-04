A state Comptroller investigation released Monday morning alleges that former Hawkins County 911 director Gay Murrell permitted violations of payroll and leave disbursements that resulted in thousands of dollars in unauthorized expenditures.
The investigation was initiated after district officials identified and reported questionable purchases. The investigation was limited to selected records for the period July 2017 through March 2020.
Murrell was fired in March of 2020 for being in violation of her contract by not having all dispatchers certified.
The results of the investigation were communicated with the Office of the District Attorney General of the 3rd Judicial District.
In reaction to the Comptroller report Monday current Hawkins County 911 director Lynn Campbell said the District acknowledges receipt of this report and has cooperated with investigators since the beginning of the investigation in 2020.
“The district board of directors and current administration approved a completely new restructuring of administration and a policy manual in November 2021 that addresses all the internal control and compliance deficiencies noted in the report,” Campbell said. “The Director in question was terminated from her position on March 12, 2020.”
Multiple allegations of improper compensation
The Comptroller investigation alleges that Murrell, who was 911 director at the time in question, permitted certain employees to accrue, and transfer leave, and receive pay outside of approved district policies.
For example, the Comptroller report alleges that in September 2019, the director gave 18 hours of compensatory time to an employee as compensation for painting her family member’s house. The employee who was given the compensatory time told investigators she neither requested nor has used the unauthorized time.
District policy does not allow compensatory time, and the board did not authorize granting of compensatory time for non-district work.
The report alleges that Murrell also transferred at least 93.25 hours of sick leave to a family member who was employed by the district.
The family member redeemed the transferred sick leave at a cost of $1,595.39 to the district.
Sick leave does not have a monetary value until it is used; at the time of use the employee is paid at their regular hourly rate. District policy does not allow transferring sick leave from one employee to another, and the board did not authorize this departure from policy.
The report further alleges that Murrell permitted two employees to accrue vacation leave and sick leave at a higher rate than other employees that worked in the district’s office. Per district policy, vacation and sick leave accrual is based on the length of the employee’s work shift.
Between July 2017 and March 2020, one employee accrued and was paid for at least 168 hours of vacation leave in excess of district policy totaling $2,826.64.
During the same period, the employee accrued and was paid for at least 84 hours of sick leave in excess of district policy totaling $1,420.32. The employee had worked 12-hour shifts until January 2016, but then transferred to a position that required employee was allowed to continue accruing vacation leave and sick leave at a base rate of 12 hours instead of her actual rate of eight hours.
Between July 2017 and March 2020, one employee accrued and was paid for at least 240 hours of vacation leave in excess of district policy totaling $5,342.40. The employee transferred from a 12-hour position to an 8-hour position in January 2016 and then to a 10-hour position in October 2019; however, she was allowed to continue accruing vacation leave at a base rate of 12 hours instead of her actual rate of eight and ten hours.
District policy does not allow granting vacation leave and sick leave accrual at an accelerated rate, and the board did not authorize these departures from policy.
Murrell is also accused allowing an employee to receive compensation for leave in violation of district policy.
Between July 2017 and March 2020, an employee was paid for 486 hours of unused vacation leave totaling $7,858.14.
Murrell allegedly allowed two employees to receive compensation for holiday pay accrued in violation of district policy. Two employees received 70 hours and 128 hours, respectively, of accrued holiday pay in excess of district policy. The employees received excess payroll payments totaling $1,185.60 and $2,849.28, respectively.
Murrell allegedly allowed three employees to receive compensation for bereavement leave in excess of district policy. Between July 2017 and March 2020, three employees received 99.5 hours of bereavement leave in excess of district policy totaling $1,602.37.
Murrell, on at least seven occasions, allegedly requested her paycheck be paid in advance of the regular pay day. The earliest pay issued was noted five days before the regular pay date.
Multiple employees weren’t certified
The Comptroller’s report alleges that Murrell failed to monitor dispatcher training and certifications and failed to ensure training documents were submitted to the certifying agency. Due to the lack of monitoring, an audit was performed by the certifying agency, the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).
APCO determined that in November 2019, seven of the 11 employees performing dispatch services at the district were either not Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD) certified, or their certification had expired. The district had to cease providing emergency medical dispatch services for five days until employees could be trained and recertified.
The APCO audit indicated that as of November 20, 2019, all employees of the district had been EMD trained, and certifications were up to date. The APCO audit and training to recertify district employees cost the district $10,281.48.
Internal control and compliance deficiencies
Deficiency 1: The director failed to comply with or administer the board’s policies. To adequately perform the responsibilities entrusted to her, the director should have implemented and enforced the provisions of approved policies. The director did not oversee and monitor payroll transactions. A review of payroll transactions could have prevented errors and potential losses to the district.
Deficiency 2: The board of directors failed to adequately oversee payroll-related payments. As noted, the director did not comply with multiple district policies. This noncompliance allowed employees to receive benefits they were not authorized to receive and to receive benefits at an accelerated rate. A review of payroll records could have revealed this noncompliance. Failing to oversee and monitor payroll transactions increases the risk that noncompliance with approved policies will occur and not be detected in a timely manner.
Deficiency 3: The board of directors failed to ensure some disbursements had adequate supporting documentation. Investigators identified at least $5,704 in unsupported disbursements from the district bank account between July 2017 and March 2020. District employees did not adequately document certain purchases with itemized receipts or invoices. Investigators could not conclusively determine whether these purchases were exclusively for the benefit of the district. District officials indicated that they have corrected or will correct these deficiencies.